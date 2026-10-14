Notable: This matchup carries far more emotional weight than it does in terms of regional significance. Joe Thomas, who coached Buena for 11 seasons between 2015 and 2025, left the Colts to coach at Casa Grande this offseason. Thomas won 54 games with Buena and made three consecutive state playoff appearances. Buena has been resurgent without him, boasting a 4-3 record with a signature win over region foe Marana. Casa Grande’s lone win is over Phoenix North, a bottom-five 5A squad.

No. 23 Canyon del Oro (4-3) at No. 7 Desert View (7-0)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

Notable: CDO is riding high after an upset of No. 22 Tucson High to get them back in the hunt for favorable playoff positioning and back in region contention. Unfortunately, the Dorados are set to run into the 5A Southern favorite and the only remaining undefeated team in Southern Arizona, No. 7 Desert View. The Jags have outscored seven opponents 313-34.

Casa Grande Vista Grande (3-4) at Ironwood Ridge (4-3)

Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive

Notable: Ironwood Ridge looks to rebound after being outscored by Marana and No. 1 Desert Mountain, 106-3. Vista Grande has suffered four straight losses, starting with Walden Grove before three straight L’s to region opponents Tucson, CDO and Buena.

No. 15 Marana (4-3) at No. 22 Tucson (5-2)

Location: 400 N. 2nd Ave