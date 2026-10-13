Prefer us on Google Learn More

No. 15 Marana (4-3) at No. 22 Tucson High (5-2)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.

Notable: The battle for 5A Sonoran supremacy. Both teams enter Friday night’s game with a 3-1 region record, but very different paths to the top of the standings. Marana lost three of its first five games, including a 10-point upset at the hands of Buena. The Tigers have clawed back with dominant wins over Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge and Casa Grande. Tucson came out of the gate with a 5-1 start, its best since 2018. The Badgers beat Buena in overtime, then dismantled both Casa Grande schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Tucson High.

No. 23 Tombstone (4-4) at No. 14 Tanque Verde (5-3)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way