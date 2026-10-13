No. 15 Marana (4-3) at No. 22 Tucson High (5-2)
Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
Notable: The battle for 5A Sonoran supremacy. Both teams enter Friday night’s game with a 3-1 region record, but very different paths to the top of the standings. Marana lost three of its first five games, including a 10-point upset at the hands of Buena. The Tigers have clawed back with dominant wins over Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge and Casa Grande. Tucson came out of the gate with a 5-1 start, its best since 2018. The Badgers beat Buena in overtime, then dismantled both Casa Grande schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Tucson High.
No. 23 Tombstone (4-4) at No. 14 Tanque Verde (5-3)
Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way
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Notable: The Yellowjackets and Hawks meet as the top two teams in the 2A South 1 Region. Both teams run the absolute snot out of the football, with over 180-plus carries on the ground for both squads. Tombstone is the more balanced of the two, with junior quarterback Vincent Ciccariello spearheading the offensive effort. Attached to his hip is senior running back Xavier Lopez, one of the top rushers in the 2A Conference. Four ball carriers in the run-first Tanque Verde offense have 275 rushing yards or more. They meet Friday at 7 p.m.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com