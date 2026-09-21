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– At the annual Red and Blue men's basketball showcase Sept. 26 at McKale Center, Lute Olson's 1997 national championship team will be honored. Every player except Michael Dickerson from the '97 team is expected to attend. Former assistant coach Phil Johnson is also expected to miss the celebration, which begins Friday night at the Arizona Inn and Saturday at Westin La Paloma. A lot of credit goes to '97 Final Four MVP Miles Simon for helping put the band together again.

– Pima College men's soccer standout Leo Gutierrez, the state of Arizona's career-leading goal scorer and a first-team NJCAA All-American a year ago, has only played one game for the No. 7 Aztecs this season. Gutierrez was injured Sept. 5 and is expected to miss at least two more weeks. “We are hopeful he will play again this year,” said PCC coach Dave Cosgrove, a two-time NJCAA national champion.

– Marc Olivier, one of the most accomplished sprinters in the history of UA track and field, sadly died last week in Chandler. He was 57. Olivier, a Pac-10 champion, was part of the UA's famous 4x100 relay team of 1990 that finished second in the NCAA finals, matched with Michael Bates, Percy Knox and James Bullock. Olivier, from Seton Catholic High School in Chandler, was the 1989 Pac-10 champion at 220 meters. He worked the last 22 years for the Chandler Police Department, mostly as a school resource officer.