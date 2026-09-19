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If you pass Evergreen Cemetery while driving south on Oracle Road, you are within 100 yards of the burial plot of John “Button” Salmon and his parents, Frank and Kathryn.

Button's tombstone has been there since Oct. 20, 1926. A century next month. I think about it every time I drive south on Oracle.

I must've parked in the cemetery five or six times and walked to Button's grave. Upon leaving, I always say “Bear Down.”

Over the years, I've interviewed Salmon's former Arizona football and baseball teammates, Ralph Deal, Roy Drachman and Martin Gentry. I was honored to meet and talk to his sister, Babe Lockie, when the UA dedicated a bust of Salmon in front of McKale Center 40 years ago next month.

“It's still so sad,” she said that day. “He was only 22.”

I've almost exhausted my newspapers.com subscription to search for more data on the UA's 1926 football team captain and student body president. I learned about his remarkable baseball skills — he turned down a contract offer from the Double-A Arkansas Travelers to complete his eligibility at Arizona.

And I scoured every conceivable newspaper database in an attempt to find out more about his life, his death and the Bear Down legend that thrives in Tucson today, 100 years after his death.

It is an irresistible story of a young man who was born in Texas to a man who drove a stagecoach for a living, and a mother whose father was a captain in the Confederate army in the Civil War. The Salmon's moved to Bisbee when Button was 3.