Queen Creek Crismon (2-0) at Pusch Ridge (2-0)

Notable: Undoubtedly a future 3A playoff clash between two of the conference’s best, Pusch Ridge will host Queen Creek Crismon on Friday in a battle between two undefeated teams. Both teams have scored 82 points in each of the first two weeks. Pusch Ridge beat San Tan Foothills 48-6 and ALA - Ironwood 34-6, while Crismon dominated Bullhead City River Valley 41-6 and Mesa Eastmark 41-28. The Rattlers made their first-ever playoff appearance last season, losing to the eventual 3A champs in Round Valley. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Canyon del Oro (1-0) at Mica Mountain (1-0)

Notable: The 2023 and 2024-25 4A state champions, respectively, Canyon del Oro and Mica Mountain have established a rivalry dating back to 2022, Mica’s second season of varsity football. The Thunderbolts won the first game in the rivalry’s history that season, as well as the most recent two installments by 30 points or more. The Dorados beat Mica twice in the 2023 state championship season, bouncing their rival in the semifinals. The Thunderbolts beat Poston Butte 29-0 in Week 1, while the Dorados crushed Trevor G. Browne 41-0. This Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m.