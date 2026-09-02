The Walden Grove Red Wolves kicked off their season against district rival Sahuarita and thrashed the Mustangs, 33-6.
Walden Grove outgained Sahuarita in total yards of offense, 409-235.
“I think we did a great job as a team,” said Walden Grove sophomore quarterback Jace McGee. “Our coaches did a great job preparing us for this. This is going to help us throughout the season and do well. This is a good start for us.”
In his first varsity start under center, the 6-3, 170-pound McGee completed 21 of 30 passes (70%) for 294 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
McGee is the “Spears & Ali” High School Football Player of the Week for Week 1. McGee was on ESPN Tucson this week to discuss his performance, among other things. Here’s what he discussed, as Walden Grove prepares to face Mesa Eastmark for its home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.:
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What led to your impressive performance, in your opinion?
A: “I watched a lot of film before. I saw their (cornerbacks) played off pretty far, so I knew the short game would be there. Their corners started to creep down, their safeties came down, so I could hit the middle of the field when I wanted to. Also, my coaches helped me a lot. They helped me know my reads and where I had to go.”
How has it been being a part of head coach Corey Noble’s program?
A: "It’s really fun. This team, we put in a lot of work over the summer and it obviously showed on Friday. I can’t wait to keep doing that.”
Walden Grove wide receiver Jordan Dobson had eight receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. How has it been establishing the chemistry?
A: “Throughout practice, he’s a really good guy and locks in. I can throw it to him whenever and he’ll come down with it and turn it into a bigger play. I feel comfortable throwing it to him.”
What do you think about the wide receiver corps overall?
A: “We have a really good group today. Even if they’re able to shut down Jordan, I have other options who are just as good. I feel like there’s at least two people open every play. I really like our group this year.”
What is the identity of Walden Grove football? What makes you a good team?
A: “Our coaches strive for us to be good. They make us lock in.”
How did you start playing quarterback?
A: “I mostly played quarterback throughout my youth. I played some tight end and safety, but once I hit 11U, I dropped the other position to focus on quarterback and I fell in love with the (position).”
Who was your quarterback inspiration growing up?
A: “I watched a lot of NFL and my favorite team is the (Dallas) Cowboys, so I watched Dak (Prescott) a lot. I also watched Tom Brady; he was pretty good. It was really fun to watch them.”
Do you have a favorite college football team?
A: “Either U of A or Texas Longhorns.”
Do you look up to someone like UA quarterback Noah Fifita?
A: “No, not really. He has a different play style than I do, but he’s a really good quarterback, obviously.”
What do you think contributed to you becoming a starter so early in your high school career?
A: “I showed up to a bunch of practices and I was locked in during practices. I was just a freshman floater on varsity last year. I suited up every game and I took advantage of that and paid attention, so when I got the opportunity, I could perform.”
What’s your favorite song to listen to pregame?
A: “‘Dreams and Nightmares’ (by Meek Mill).”
What’s your go-to meal to eat either before or after a game?
A: “I’ll go with In-N-Out, a four-by-four (burger). At home, I’ll go with chicken, rice and pasta. I get the four-by-four plain.”
How do you look ahead to the remainder of the season and what’s next for Walden Grove?
A: “I’m very excited for the rest of the season. It starts at practice and the film room. We gotta focus on film and watch the other teams’ tendencies. That’s a big part of winning: it’s not just the talent on the field, it’s also the mental (part).”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports