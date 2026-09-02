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The Walden Grove Red Wolves kicked off their season against district rival Sahuarita and thrashed the Mustangs, 33-6.

Walden Grove outgained Sahuarita in total yards of offense, 409-235.

“I think we did a great job as a team,” said Walden Grove sophomore quarterback Jace McGee. “Our coaches did a great job preparing us for this. This is going to help us throughout the season and do well. This is a good start for us.”

In his first varsity start under center, the 6-3, 170-pound McGee completed 21 of 30 passes (70%) for 294 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

McGee is the “Spears & Ali” High School Football Player of the Week for Week 1. McGee was on ESPN Tucson this week to discuss his performance, among other things. Here’s what he discussed, as Walden Grove prepares to face Mesa Eastmark for its home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.:

What led to your impressive performance, in your opinion?

A: “I watched a lot of film before. I saw their (cornerbacks) played off pretty far, so I knew the short game would be there. Their corners started to creep down, their safeties came down, so I could hit the middle of the field when I wanted to. Also, my coaches helped me a lot. They helped me know my reads and where I had to go.”

How has it been being a part of head coach Corey Noble’s program?

A: "It’s really fun. This team, we put in a lot of work over the summer and it obviously showed on Friday. I can’t wait to keep doing that.”