With Arizona high school football season in full swing, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.
Team of the week
After a 10-0 perfect regular season in 2025, there were questions about Desert View following the departure of star running back Jaylee Abraham, who transferred to Peoria Centennial.
The Jaguars shed all doubts about their capability without their best player, decimating Peoria Sunrise Mountain 42-10 at home to open the season.
Junior quarterback Andrew Godoy completed 19 of 24 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. A committee of three running backs, juniors Greg McKinstry and Keanu Romero, along with senior Desmond Dowayee, combined for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
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Defensively, another strong junior for Desert View, defensive back Robert Medrano, picked off Sunrise Mountain quarterback Lucas Marks three times.
The Jags play their first local opponent of the year this upcoming Friday, hosting Sahuaro.
Play of the week
After struggling for three quarters on Thursday against Salpointe, Marana finally got on the board with a 65-yard pick-six from junior defensive back Carter Meyer.
Lancers' senior Jake Bondi quickly snuffed out Marana's hopes, returning the ensuing kickoff from the right side of the field at the 15-yard line, before scampering all the way across the field and into the left corner of the Salpointe end zone.
Stat book
One of the most potent quarterback-receiver connections on Friday in Week 1 was forged for Ironwood Ridge in the Nighthawks’ 58-7 blowout over Catalina Foothills. Junior gunslinger Maximus Harder completed 10 of 20 passes for four touchdowns. Two of those completions and touchdowns were to senior receiver Braxton Murphy-Karnap, who took both of his catches to the house for 138 yards total.
Mountain View junior running back Drake Davis began another quest for a four-figure rushing yard campaign in Week 1, carrying the ball 19 times for 152 yards and both of the Mountain Lions’ touchdowns in the 30-13 loss to Tucson High.
Mac's Friday Fact
Much of the talk around Walden Grove football has surrounded the high-impact transfer of Matt Avelar, who returns to his family’s school after three years at Salpointe Catholic. However, due to transfer rules, Avelar must sit five weeks, opening the door of opportunity.
Enter sophomore quarterback Jace McGee, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start. The Red Wolves beat Sahuarita 33-6, evening the series at three wins apiece since 2013.
Quotable
“I heard a lot of people talking about how we were in trouble in the first five games because we didn’t have a quarterback, but I think we got a quarterback for the first five games and beyond. I am super proud of Jace and how he played. He really took this challenge and, at times tonight, put the team on his back.” - Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble to AllSportsTucson.com regarding McGee’s job as the Red Wolves’ quarterback in his first-ever varsity start.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com