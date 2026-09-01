One of the most potent quarterback-receiver connections on Friday in Week 1 was forged for Ironwood Ridge in the Nighthawks’ 58-7 blowout over Catalina Foothills. Junior gunslinger Maximus Harder completed 10 of 20 passes for four touchdowns. Two of those completions and touchdowns were to senior receiver Braxton Murphy-Karnap, who took both of his catches to the house for 138 yards total.

Mountain View junior running back Drake Davis began another quest for a four-figure rushing yard campaign in Week 1, carrying the ball 19 times for 152 yards and both of the Mountain Lions’ touchdowns in the 30-13 loss to Tucson High.

Mac's Friday Fact

Much of the talk around Walden Grove football has surrounded the high-impact transfer of Matt Avelar, who returns to his family’s school after three years at Salpointe Catholic. However, due to transfer rules, Avelar must sit five weeks, opening the door of opportunity.

Enter sophomore quarterback Jace McGee, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start. The Red Wolves beat Sahuarita 33-6, evening the series at three wins apiece since 2013.

Quotable