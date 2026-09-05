He attended the University of Texas, where he continued to shine, finishing his three-year stint fourth overall in school history in career rushing yards with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. He became the fourth Longhorn running back to win the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top college football running back, in 2022 and earned unanimous All-American honors.

Robinson went to the Falcons with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier running backs, producing campaigns of over 1,400 yards in 2024 and 2025. He’s accumulated over 1,700 career receiving yards and 38 touchdowns as a do-it-all back in Atlanta.

Even after all of his achievements and his jersey retirement, Robinson still had nothing but glowing things to say to the people who helped him reach career stardom.

“Playing football at Salpointe was fun for me, but it was also important for me to help every other player here get recruited,” the NFL star emphasized. “I think that's what is so cool for me, was seeing (my teammates) get recruited and looked at... We were blessed to do what we did here on the field, but it also benefitted everybody else at the same time, which is pretty special about my journey here.”

Robinson's No. 5 is the first number to be retired for the school since 2018, when Salpointe retired former USC All-American Kris O'Dowd's No. 76. Coincidentally, Robinson's No. 5 is the fifth jersey number to be retired at the school.