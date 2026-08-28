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One of Tucson football’s prodigal sons is set to return to Arizona next week to receive one of high school athletics’ greatest honors.

Salpointe Catholic alum and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will make an appearance at the Lancers’ assembly next week to see his jersey number retired. The Lancers will host Robinson, as well as former head coach Dennis Bene, next Friday, Sept. 4, in the school gym at 8:30 a.m. for the ceremony.

Arizona’s all-time career touchdowns leader with 114 across his four years in maroon and gold, Robinson became one of the most prolific rushers and recruits in the state’s history from 2016-20. He logged 7,036 rushing yards, second-all-time in Arizona history, including three seasons with over 2,000 yards on the ground.

For Zach Neveleff, Robinson’s running backs coach at Salpointe and now the head football coach at Tucson High, the running back’s rise carries a more personal meaning.

“Bijan is the kind of guy that’s always led by example,” his former coach said. “He might not be the most vocal guy in the world, but he was going to be the first to show up, last to leave and was always going to outwork everyone. That’s what I admired and strived to coach out of him, to outwork everyone even when you’re tired.”

The No. 2 overall running back in the class of 2020 and No. 16 recruit overall per Rivals Industry player recruiting rankings, Robinson was the Arizona Football Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. He led the Lancers to back-to-back 4A State Championship appearances in 2017 and 2018, as well as two undefeated regular seasons in 2018 and 2019.