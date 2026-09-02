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Week 2 presents plenty of riveting matchups and rivalries for early-season Southern Arizona high school football.

Salpointe Catholic and Tucson High clash in the Lancers' second straight 6A/5A battle after beating Marana last Thursday.

Mica Mountain and Canyon del Oro meet again after heated contests over the past four seasons between the 4A and 5A foes.

At the 3A level, Queen Creek Crismon and Pusch Ridge Christian meet in an early-season preview of two teams destined for the 3A playoffs come November.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

4A

Cholla (1-0) at 4A No. 24 Phoenix Maryvale (1-0)

Location: 3415 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix

Notable: A team that has undergone massive changes under the Carter brothers, a duo that continued the rise of Desert Edge to the top of the 5A Conference in the early 2020s; the Panthers produced their first winning season in 15 years in 2025. Maryvale dismantled Yuma Kofa 42-0 last week, while Cholla smoked the other party of Yuma's oldest rivalry, Yuma High, 30-0.

FRIDAY

6A/5A

5A No. 16 Tucson (1-0) at 6A No. 15 Salpointe Catholic (1-0)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.