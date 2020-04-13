Tucson Sugar Skulls' season canceled as IFL calls off 2020 games

Considering the offseason acquisitions, Tucson was supposed to be one of the premiere teams in the IFL this season.

After hiring two-time IFL Coach of the Year Dixie Wooten following his resignation from the Iowa Barnstormers, the Sugar Skulls signed MVP quarterback Daquan Neal, All-IFL wide receiver Ryan Balentine, re-signed All-IFL running back Mike Jones, and made other notable offseason acquisitions.

Especially after a season when the Sugar Skulls became the first expansion team in IFL history to make the playoffs in its first year, Tucson’s IFL team were focused on bringing a championship back to the Old Pueblo.

“In the IFL, it’s about winning now or losing now. Second place doesn’t get you a ring, so at the end of the day, it’s all about winning a championship and nothing else,” Wooten told the Star in March.

So now that the focus is moved to next season, the IFL Board of Governors approved extending the regular season to a 16-game schedule for 2021, which was initially 14.

“Since we cannot have a full season, we want to offer something more to our partners. Offering a 16-game (schedule) is a start so instead of having seven home games, we’ll have eight,” Guy said.