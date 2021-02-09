TeamRHJ hoping to get Tucson's best basketball players to stay in town

Shortly after he moved from Philadelphia during his nephew’s sophomore season at Arizona in 2014-15, Erik Hood established a club basketball program in the Phoenix area.

Then Hood and that nephew, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, kept noticing how the best Tucson players typically signed up with top Phoenix-area teams so they could play in more visible events.

Hood hopes to change that, announcing last week that his TeamRHJ Basketball Club will establish Tucson-area teams at several different age groups starting this spring.

“We always talked about building in Tucson,” Hood said. “Everybody always says ‘Well, the talent isn’t there’ and this and that, but it makes sense to build it in Tucson. (Rondae) was like ‘Yo, we have to do something in Tucson. Let’s figure it out.’ “

TeamRHJ already has teams competing in the Prep Hoops Circuit’s “Premier 32” division, which is something of an independent alternative to the big shoe-company sponsored circuits, and his roster includes Sabino High School junior forward Travis Reynolds. Hood said 12 of his players have received scholarship offers so far over the past several seasons.