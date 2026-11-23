Tucson native Edgard Herrera has had a back-row seat to rising hip-hop artist Don Toliver’s breakout year that could land Herrera on the 2027 Grammy Awards stage in February.

Herrera, a three-time Grammy-winning record producer and sound engineer, is up for a pair of Grammys for work on Toliver’s multi-platinum album “Octane,” which is vying for several of rap’s top Grammys. Toliver also is up for best new artist, which includes artists of all genres.

“This has been his biggest year so far, as far as his career goes,” Herrera said from a tour stop in Sweden days before the Grammy nominations were released Monday.

Herrera has been touring with Toliver since the summer, including the monthlong European leg of Toliver’s “Octane Tour” that wrapped up this week in London.

This year also has been big for Herrera.

This fall, he signed a publishing admin deal with Sony that could earn him a financial stake in the original works of artists he produces.

The contract gives Herrera a role in ensuring artists he works with get their share of the royalties while also giving him an opportunity to get credit artistically and financially for his role in the artist’s success.

“We're talking about an engineer producer who was able to be a part of these records to the point where he has ownership, certain percents of ownership, on things that he's helped bring to the world,” Herrera explained. “Now Sony is a part of the team, and essentially I have a big machine like Sony behind me, who is presenting opportunities and helping me out with their connections or whoever they have in reach, including their artists and their producers.”

The deal could add to the growing list of big-name artists that Herrera has worked with in the past decade starting with Post Malone.

He worked with Malone back when Herrera, a graduate of the Conservatory of Recording Arts in Phoenix, landed an internship at Electric Feel entertainment, the indie music management and talent incubator that was just getting started back in 2016.

Electric Feel was his default internship. He thought he was going to Interscope Records when he uprooted from Phoenix to L.A. with a month’s rent to his name.

When he got there, the label ghosted him.

“That was my first failure,” he said, until a friend reached out and got him a spot at Electric Feel.

“I ended up in a place where I was treated more like an apprentice than (an) assistant,” he said.

Because Electric Feel was in its infancy, Herrera was given the opportunity to work with artists in the creative process. He made mistakes, he recalled, but he learned, including when he served as an assistant engineer on Malone’s projects.

That’s where Herrera saw the artist’s workflow “where he would record melodies and then he would get those melodies and structure them out like a puzzle to make a song sound sonically good,” he recalled.

“One of my first big sessions was with a very huge producer. His name is Pooh Bear, and he does stuff with Justin Bieber and all the biggest pop artists that you can think of,” Herrera said.

The producer asked Herrera to record violins for the R&B singer-songwriter Trey Songz.

“I’ve never in my life recorded violins,” he recalled of that time, although Herrera had played violin.

At Tucson's Corbett Elementary School, he played violin in the mariachi ensemble.

That was his first brush with music.

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In middle school, his friends dared him to try to imitate a song they had heard on the radio after Herrera joked that “anyone could do that.”

“I saw a couple videos and figured out how to record myself and do all that. And I pretty much wrote all my friends' names down and found an instrumental I liked and just made a whole song,” he recalled.

He thought his friends would laugh when they heard it the next day. Instead, they were impressed.

“I think that's kind of when I discovered that I really loved music,” he said. “That was kind of the start of my journey.”

By the time he was 16, Herrera was making his own music under the stage name “Era” and working with other Tucson hip-hop artists on their music. In his senior year at Palo Verde Magnet High School, he decided to skip college and go all in on music, starting with attending the CRA in Phoenix.

“I figured whatever I was gonna do in music, I at least needed to learn more into it to kind of just open more doors,” he said.

When one of those doors at Interscope didn’t open, he found another at Feel Entertainment. And when that came to an end and he was struggling to come up with a suitable "what next," he got a call from Valentin "Val" Blavatnik, a music executive and artist manager who needed help hooking up his home studio equipment.

Electric Feel had recommended Herrera for the job and when he had finished, Herrera mentioned to Blavatnik that he was an engineer and if he ever needed one, don’t hesitate to call.

Two days later, his phone rang at 3 in the morning. It was Blavatnik: "Hey, you said you're an engineer. Like, are you free right now? Can you come over and work?"

“And I said, ‘Yes, of course’,” Herrera said.

That first night, Herrera worked with an artist named Teddy. The second time Blavatnik called it was to work with the rapper ILoveMakonnen, who also was working on an album with the rapper Lil Peep.

ILoveMakonnen brought Herrera in to work on the project first in Los Angeles and then, at Lil Peep’s invite and expense, in London.

“He really took that chance on me,” said Herrera, who was working at Banana Republic to make ends meet and had never been outside of the U.S. other than his parents’ native Mexico. “We worked for a good three weeks and when we came back, I quit my job. From that moment forward, I was just 100% music.”

During those London sessions, Herrera contributed a verse to Lil Peep’s song “Text Me” that was released on a posthumous album two years after the young rapper died of a drug overdose on his tour bus in 2017 hours before a scheduled concert at The Rock in Tucson.

“That was kind of my story with Peep, and once he passed away, I continued working with ILoveMakonnen, and I started transitioning into just freelancing a lot,” Herrera said, which opened the door for him to work with 2016 “SoundCloud era” rappers including Smoke Perp and Lil Mosey.

His friend Frankie who had hooked him up with the Electric Feel internship connected him with another career-changing opportunity at Internet Money, the then year-old record label and artists collective that nurtured the careers of Lil Tecca, Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, the Kid Laroi, Lil Tjay, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Don Toliver.

Herrera was a leading producer for the collective, which released a number of songs that landed on the Billboard Hot 100 including "Lemonade," featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav. The song was one of the collective’s biggest hits, topping Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs Airplay chart and climbing to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the past decade, Herrera has collected three Grammys including in 2023 for Christian Nodal’s ”Forajido EP2,” which won for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.

With his admin-pub deal, Herrera could see his fortunes rise with the early December release of Toliver’s next album, “Nitrous.” But Herrera sees the opportunity as a way to “help a creative give the world music that's gonna be there for forever.”

“It’s just been such a crazy journey,” said the 29-year-old father of one. ”It definitely feels like a chapter coming to an end for a brand new one to start off.”