Tucson artists and creatives are bringing new life to the old Stewart Boot Co. building, transforming the space into a new community art center where Tucsonans can enjoy rotating art exhibits, free workshops and artist-led classes.

Co-owner and Art Administrator for Corazón Del Barrio, Melissa Brown-Dominguez, said she and her partner Mel Dominguez wanted to provide an inclusive, accessible community space for both artists and the public.

“We want people to come in and just be inspired by the art,” she said. “We envisioned a place where people can walk in during our open hours and come and see the work. If somebody wants to come and bring their craft and hang out and sit during our open hours, do that.”

The renovated art center houses multiple galleries, event spaces, comfortable work areas for the public, as well as for-rent studio spaces for artists.

Brown-Dominguez said it all started when she and Dominguez opened the nearby Galeria Mitotera, eight years ago.

“We were hosting paint nights and workshops, and had authors coming and talking about their books,” Brown-Dominguez said. “Then during the pandemic, everything shifted, and we started to focus on how we could support all the local artists and makers. So we started to do small pop-ups outside on our front porch, video interviews on socials with artists, and ever since then our gallery grew into a large gift shop as well, which showcases a lot of local and regional art.”

In recent years, Brown-Dominguez said they often talked about ways to create more opportunities for local artists and expand their community outreach.

“Art can be a lot of things for people. It can be therapy, It can be a quiet time that they don't get any other time in their lives,” she said. “We've noticed it when we've had craft nights, even with the most simple craft, let's say charm bracelets, people can sit here and they don't look at their phones. It's a multi-generational, intergenerational moment because we'll have grandparents, we'll have elders, we'll have kids, we'll have 20-year-olds, high school students, and they're all sitting next to each other, and everybody is just in the moment of creating.”

When they bought their home 5 years ago to set down permanent roots in the area, Brown-Dominguez and Dominguez couldn’t help but notice the Stewart Boot Co. building in the neighborhood.

“We said, ‘I wonder if one day we could ever afford something like that. It'd be amazing,” Brown-Dominguez said.

Within that week, Dominguez had gone over here to meet the owners, Victor and Linda Borg, and the two couples became good friends.

“Over the years, Linda and Vic got to know who we were, and what we do,” Brown-Dominguez said.

As they were approaching retirement in late 2023, Victor and Linda approached Dominguez and Brown-Dominguez about purchasing the building, and they were able to buy it the following year in 2024.

Since then, Brown-Dominguez said they have been quietly working to bring their dream to life, pouring their savings into renovations. They also got some help in the form of grant funding from the Mellon Foundation, an organization that supports the humanities and the arts.

“One was their ‘humanities in place’ grant, which funded the entire renovation that was remaining for the building,” Brown-Dominguez said. “Then the other grant that we received was their art and culture grant, and that is going to fund paying artists to facilitate workshops.”

Corazón Del Barrio, 30 W 28th St., officially had its grand opening just last month in early October, and Brown-Dominguez said the response has been extremely positive.

“It's been awesome. Already in just the month that we've been open, we’ve had so many different types of events in here,” she said. “We hosted the U of A retreat Wednesday, the night before that, Liliana from Somos Tucson had her podcast here.”

And, there's already more exciting events on the calendar, Brown-Dominguez said.

“We want it to be flexible and we want the community to program the space,” she said. “We are going to be providing free workshops to the community in the front and in the back, at least two times a month, a skill sharing workshops for artists.”

Some of the future classes they are planning include a knitting workshop and a low-rider pinata making workshop.

“For the artist skill sharing, we want to do a screen printing and block printing workshop, and then there's interest in letterpress,” Brown-Dominguez said.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Artists who are interested in becoming an artist in residence at Corazón Del Barrio, or utilizing the studio space as a co-working artist can soon submit applications to become a facilitator, Brown-Dominguez said.

“There’s an application because we have our values and our mission here at Corazón, and it's very community forward,” she said.

Their first artist in residence is South Tucson local, Ruben Urrea Moreno. Moreno’s murals and artwork focuses on themes of human rights, and Chicano heritage.

“Ruben is going to be working on a whole new body of work that he will eventually show in the Corazón Gallery, " Brown-Dominguez said. “He started to bring stuff in yesterday and he's gonna stay here for a year with us

.”

The monthly price for co-working artists, she said, is around $60 a month, with some opportunities to volunteer and trade work for a lower price.

“If they can commit to so many hours a month to help, we can take that into account,” she said.

Artists in residence spaces are more expensive, but the position comes with a studio space inside Corazón Del Barrio.

“It's a large space, and it's private, and they can lock it,” Brown-Dominguez said. “Again, price is based on can they skill share? Can they host a workshop for us?”

She said it was important to her and Dominguez to provide affordable workspaces for local artists.

“There aren't a lot of accessible spaces for artists, especially self-taught artists,” she said.

In addition to in-house artists, craft clubs and other makers are also welcome to rent out designated spaces for their events, Brown-Dominguez said

“That's on a sliding scale,” she said. “Depending on how much space you want, or how many hours, or also just what they can afford.”

Photographer and artist, Palmira Miro Gutierrez is one of the first creatives to have his work displayed in Corazón Del Barrio. His tintype portrait series, “Tucson Heirloom Recipes,” which can currently be found hanging in the front room of Corazón Del Barrio, is a collaboration with Tucson UNESCO City of Gastronomy, combining community, culture, food and art.

“We come up with this cool project to really bring together locals,” Gutierrez said. “Home cooks and people sharing recipes and recreating heirloom recipes, reinventing them, and implementing desert ingredients.”

For the submission, he said it was requested that people document them making the dish and write a short story, and write and share the recipe. Some of the recipes chosen include cookies made with mesquite flour, a tamale recipe that uses a specific type of chile, giant tortillas, and Chiltepin Buñuelos.

“There was a woman who was from India, and she submitted a dish that required beans. And obviously, once she moved here, she said she looked for these beans, and she could not find them, but then she discovered tepary beans, which had some a similar consistency, and even the flavor that she was looking for and tepary is a native bean here in Arizona,” he said.

Gutierrez’s portraits will be displayed for public viewing until January. He said he is thrilled to have his work hanging in Corazón Del Barrio, and to be part of their mission, bringing the Tucson community together through art.

“It's a great space,” he said. “They've nurtured that community so well that people feel comfortable going there as an art hub or community hub.”

As the community at Corazón Del Barrio grows, Brown-Dominguez said she hopes to see the space filled with artists, music and visitors.

“The hope and vision is for there to constantly be people in here using it,” she said. “It just would be so great to have artists working back here, the photo club, doing film work and artists in their studios.”