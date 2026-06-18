Walking along the shops of Fourth Avenue, you might have noticed the signature bright blue exterior, and equally colorful, shiny crystals of Aquamarine Daydream.

Opened in October of 2021, the shop, located just across from Antigone Books at 408 N. Fourth Ave., specializes in minerals, jewelry, fossils, tarot, books, home decor and self-care items.

This week, for the $25 Challenge, I headed down to Fourth Avenue to explore the world of gems, trinkets and mystical wonder inside Aquamarine Daydream. Here are some of my favorite finds for under $25:

The main attraction, of course, is the crystals, and you can’t miss the long table of individual gems that takes up the middle of the space. The rainbow of polished crystals includes everything from rose quartz, which symbolizes trust, harmony and unconditional love, to cactuses made from green aventurine, which represents luck, prosperity and connection to nature. There are also stones like blue lace agate which facilitates communication and self-expression, amethyst for intuition, protection and tranquility, as well as hundreds of other crystals.

The price per individual gem ranges from 50 cents for pieces of agate up to $12 for ruby or sunstone. Amethyst clusters cost $6 each, and larger pieces of black tourmaline cost $4.

I personally loved their crystal magnets, which I think would be the perfect way to add some earthy decor and good vibes to a kitchen fridge. The magnets are $5 each, and you can choose from rose quartz, carnelian, labradorite and several other glossy and glittery stones.

If you prefer wearable crystals or jewelry, there are plenty of whimsical options, including a charm bracelet you can design on your own for $6 plus 5 charms for $1. Among the charms offered are zodiac signs, stars, mushrooms and fairies.

They also have a selection of crystal pendant necklaces, including pieces of black tourmaline for $20, polished moss agate for $20 and an amethyst crystal for only $5.

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Their beaded necklaces with strings of tiger’s eye, rose quartz, obsidian, jasper and amethyst are priced at $10.

For astrology girlies, you can pick up an engraved zodiac necklace for yourself with your zodiac constellation on one side, and a cute tarot card design on the other. Each necklace is $10.

The shop is absolutely filled with shelves and cases of beautiful crystals and fossils in all shapes, colors and patterns, and you can start your own rocks and minerals collection by taking home any of their display specimens that are under $25, including $8 kyanite, a polished labradorite heart for $24, geodes for $4, trilobites for $15, whale ear bone fossils for $12 and many, many more.

Aquamarine Daydream isn’t just about crystals, though, and you’ll find plenty of metaphysical items too. Along one of the walls are two shelves stocked with different styles of tarot decks and oracle cards, with a good number priced under $25. Some of the ones I would be tempted to grab for myself were the “Trash Animals Oracle” and the “Medieval Cat Tarot,” for $21.95.

Another of my favorite finds were their gorgeous brass suncatchers featuring rainbows, stars, moons, suns and hearts, which I’m sure would add some sparkle to any room. Even better, each suncatcher is $15.

If you’re looking for a way to incorporate crystals into your self-care or daily routine, Aquamarine Daydream also stocks Earth Element’s Wellness essential oil roll-ons for $15, which are filled with different crystals and aromatics, each with a different intention. In-store, they had protection, meditation, love, luck, focus, empower, manifest — which contains cedarwood and sweet orange essential oils, and clear quartz crystals — and abundance, which is made of frankincense, geranium and lavender oils, and citrine crystals.