Colorful wildflowers weren't the only thing that bloomed in town this spring.

So many tasty spots opened in Tucson this past season, bringing along all kinds of new flavors to our very diverse food scene.

From a speakeasy that feels like you've stepped back in time to sweet, icy treats like fresh fruit popsicles, here's a list of all the new places that opened this spring.

Now you have no excuse not to go out and support local!

Biergarten German Kitchen and Bar

One of Tucson’s most anticipated restaurants opened its doors in June! Biergarten serves all kinds of German meals and beers like Hofbräu München and chicken or pork schnitzel. Pro tip: it’s been pretty popular so I’d recommend getting a reservation to ensure to get a table!

Location: 2320 N. Silverbell Rd.

Visit their website or read our story for more information.

Birdievee Coffee

Birdivee Coffee has moved into the former Tucson Coffee Cricket space! At this new coffee pick-up window, you can expect to see all kinds of espresso drinks as well as dirty sodas.

Location: 5151 E. Broadway

Visit their website for more information.

Bitty & Beau’s

Bitty & Beau’s, a mobile coffee cruiser that is dedicated to helping people with disabilities by providing them with a job that values them, has opened its first Arizona franchise here in Tucson, bringing along good vibes and good coffee. You can expect to see a full-blown espresso bar on wheels when you visit, with drinks like iced lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and matcha lattes on their menu.

Location: 7225 N. Oracle Rd. Make sure to check their schedule online to see their hours.

Visit their website or read our story for more information.

BubbaQue

BubbaQue, a beloved BBQ truck, has moved on up and opened their first brick-and-mortar, bringing along their addicting Tex-Mex style cuisine to the city’s south side. Pulled pork, dino ribs, brisket, mac and cheese and collard greens are just a few of the items you can order here.

Location: 5005 S. Campbell Ave.

Visit their website or read our story for more information.

Bunny Ciao

The people behind Unicorn Zebra have a new addition! Bunny Ciao is their newest venture, an Italian-fusion restaurant inside of Hotel Lindo. Their menu includes dishes like fettuccini alla norma, peri peri chicken and sirloin and frites.

Location: 485 S. Stone Ave.

Visit their Instagram for more information.

Catrinas Restaurant

You don’t have to go to the beach for good Mexican food or mariscos! Catrinas is a new Mexican restaurant that has all the delicious staples: molcajetes, carne asada, milanesa and cheese crisps.

Location: 5754 E. 22nd St.

Visit their website for more information.

Desert Drifter Coffee

A new Joe Pagac mural means one thing: a new Desert Drifter location! This local coffee shop has opened a new spot in Oro Valley. Even more exciting, their new location isn’t drive-thru only, so you can sit down, relax and take in their cool AC.

Location: 10335 N. La Cañada Dr.

Visit their website for more information.

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Emerald 29

Step in 1929 and enjoy a cocktail at this new speakeasy! Found inside the Treasury, you can expect to sip on luxurious cocktails and listen to live music. You’ll feel like you just discovered a secret in downtown Tucson.

Location: 2 E. Congress St., make sure to check their schedule online to see when they are open.

Visit their website for more information.

The Hills

Ray Flores and the Si Charro crew have opened The Hills by Monica, a neighborhood cafe with a menu inspired by The Monica, the family's homage to El Charro founder Monica Flin that opened downtown in spring 2022. Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch or tasty dinner, The Hills has it all.

Location: 6960 E. Sunrise Drive

Visit their website for more information.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass’s brick and mortar may be closed, but Allen Salway is keeping the name alive. After learning everything from the former Lemongrass owner, Salway opened the Lemongrass food truck, where you can find matcha, curry, frybread and olive oil cake on the menu.

Location: Check their Instagram to see where they will be popping up

Visit their Instagram for more information.

Pure Love Cafe

Pure Love Juice now has a sister! At Pure Love Cafe, you can expect to see all the fresh, fruity ingredients seen at their juice location. A fruit popsicle bar, paninis, fresh fruit and veggie bowls and espresso drinks are offered at this aesthetic cafe. (If you’re a matcha fan, their vanilla matcha is 10/10!)

Location: 4320 N. Campbell Ave.

Visit their Instagram for more information.

Santorino Greek Frozen Yogurt

Greek frozen yogurt has made its way to University Boulevard! Pick a base flavor, tart, vanilla and chocolate flavors, and then pour on all kinds of fresh toppings like strawberries, honey and pistachio. It’s the perfect icy treat to help cool you off in 100 degree temperatures!

Location: 800 E. University Blvd.

Visit their Instagram for more information.

Seis Cantina

Don’t worry, Seis Kitchen’s Joesler Village location isn’t gone, it’s just got a makeover! Now, it is the Seis Cantina, a new concept for Seis Family that focuses around Sonoran-style family recipes, street food favorites and approachable pricing. Margaritas, carne asada, nachos and fresh salsa can all be found here.

Location: 1765 E. River Rd.

Visit their website for more information.

Stacks Book Club

Yes, this is a book shop…but they also have lots of fun drinks! This popular bookstore recently opened their second location, where you can stop by and grab one of their coffee flights or a glass of wine in the evenings.

Location: 2920 E. Broadway

Visit their website or read our story for more information.

Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe

Northwest-siders rejoice: you can now get slices of delicious Dutch apple pie. Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe opened their second location at the end of May. Stop by for whole pies, slices of pie, other sweet desserts and coffee.

Location: 7090 N. Oracle Rd.

Visit their Instagram for more information.

Coming Soon 👀

Penelope Pizza, the 6-year-old pizzeria that landed on the Top 50 Pizza U.S. list three years in a row, is opening its second location in the former Maynards space at 400 N. Toole Ave. Owner Jared Schwartz said he hopes to open the pizzeria in September.

Gibson Food Hall and Market at 11 S. 6th Ave. will be opening its doors soon in downtown Tucson! This new food hall will feature delicious food like BBQ and sushi. The popular smash burger spot, Kaiju Burger, will also be moving in!