For Aralexie Robles, baking has always been synonymous with love.

It started three years ago when she needed a birthday gift for her cousin. She didn’t have a job yet but wanted to make sure she had something special for her cousin’s big day.

So, she headed straight into the kitchen and made her a birthday cake from scratch. Though she wasn’t a cake-pro yet, she poured love into every single inch of the dessert.

Before she knew it, her best friend’s birthday was also around the corner. Robles’ mom bought her a mixer and she learned how to whip up a buttercream frosting, making her friend another extravagant cake as a token of her love.

“I basically just made everybody cakes, that was my jobless gift,” Robles said. “I was able to at least give them something that they loved, and I was able to be creative with it.”

Now, Robles makes rosette covered cakes for all of Tucson, making sure everyone has a little bit of love and sweetness to brighten up their days.

Robles is the owner of Aralexie Sweets, a home bakery where she crafts beautifully decorated cakes, cheesecake tubs and anything else delicious she decides to whip up.

After becoming the go-to cake person in her family, Robles decided to fully pour herself into her hobby and make it her full-time job.

Robles is completely self-taught, spending lots of time on Youtube where’d she watch all kinds of baking tutorials. Through trial and error, her cakes became more flavorful and her décor work became more intricate.

She even had a list on her phone where’d she jot down all the techniques she wanted to learn. Once she mastered it, she’d proudly erase it from her list.

“What really motivated me was that I had a big family that supported me,” Robles said. “I feel like that really like helped give me that push.”

Robles’ family kitchen soon turned into her baking hub, lovingly fighting with her grandmother for extra counter space as she delicately frosts a vanilla flavored cake.

As you scroll through the Aralexie Sweets Instagram page, you’ll see all the hard work she puts into her cakes.

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Baby pink icing ruffles surround the border of a cake as little roses cover the sides. Colorful sprinkles of varying sizes are scattered around, with two Calico Critter bunnies sitting on top of the cake, looking like it jumped straight out of a cottage-core Pinterest board.

You’ll also see a royal blue cake dusted in glitter and covered in light pink rosettes, perfectly matching the cute sticker of Stitch that is placed on top. Every picture you see of Robles’ cakes, you’ll notice she outdoes herself every time.

She can do any flavor you request, but some of her favorites include vanilla with fresh strawberries inside, a strawberry cake with strawberry shortcake crunch filling and Oreo.

She also does special pay-your-age cakes each Zodiac season. She’ll offer a few special spots for people to grab where they will pay their age for cake that can be designed anyway they want!

Robles isn’t just a one cake wonder, she also crafts other delicious desserts! Recently, she started selling her popular cheesecake tubs.

To make these, she layers fresh cheesecake in a tub, covers it in your filling of choice, then repeats the process until the tub is PACKED with sweet deliciousness.

“'I’ve noticed that I've been over stuffing them lately, so when I close the lid, sometimes they don't close,” Robles said. “But that’s like a happy problem!”

Most importantly, whatever Robles makes, she makes sure it’s made with love, ensuring that you are getting the best tasting cake you possibly can.

“I always make it with love,” Robles said. “If you're having a bad day, don't bake, because it's just going to reflect on your work.”

Whether you’re placing an order on her website or finding her at a local market, you can always count of Aralexie Sweets to be full of love and decadent flavors.

To place an order, visit the Aralexie Sweets website!