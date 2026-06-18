It’s easy to stay stuck inside your little bubble.

Take it from me, I tend to gravitate toward my trusted favorites: buffalo ranch fries from Coop, an iced chocomil with espresso from Cariño Coffee and quesabirria tacos from Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen.

I even rewatch the same episodes of Family Guy instead of finally starting a new TV series.

But summer 2026 is the season of change.

I’m ready to go outside my bubble and explore everything our county has to offer, even if that means a 30-minute drive.

I’ve recovered from Visit Tucson’s Sonoran Dog Trail and I’m ready to take on a new delicious challenge, Marana’s Dine and Discover.

Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce have launched this summer challenge to encourage people to support all the local cafes, breweries and eateries.

To participate, you can either go pick-up a card from the Marana Visitor Center or use their QR code on their website to download their digital card. Like a true Gen-Zer, I decided to go the digital route.

Once you have your card, you’re tasked with visiting four local spots in Marana. (You have until August to complete it!) You can either have the server initial your card or you can upload a picture of your meal/receipt.

When you’ve gone to the four spots of your choosing, you’ll be able to pick up unique Marana merch for participating!

My Sonoran dog t-shirt is lonely; it needs a new friend. So, with my digital card set-up and my stomach rumbling, I set out on my new challenge Wednesday night!

Humo Cocina Mexicana is a birria heaven

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The setting sun peaked out of the gray clouds and the smell of creosote surrounded me as I walked up to Humo Cocina Mexicana, at 6671 N. Thornydale Rd. The second storm of the monsoon had just ended, and there was no better way to celebrate a break in the heat than with a cozy meal.

Humo Cocina Mexicana had been on my try-list for a while, I’ve heard very good things about this Mexican food restaurant and I’m a sucker for any place that serves birria.

Twinkling string lights lit up the patio, making it a perfect place for customers to enjoy a meal while watching a storm pass by. The inside was just as charming, complete with a bar and a mural of two skeletons raising a glass of tequila.

Everything on the menu sounded great: enchiladas, pozole, carne asada tacos and quesabirria tacos. I decided to go with their birria tacos dorados, which come with a side of beans and topped with pickled onions and crema.

I was planning on just getting the tacos until I saw my favorite word of all time: toritos. (If you read my Sonoran dog challenge series you already know the love I feel toward these bacon-wrapped chiles)

The temptation was too much; I also had to put in an order of toritos.

When I saw those five guero chiles perfectly wrapped in pieces of crispy, thick bacon, I wanted to fall to my knees and cry. As if things couldn’t get any better, each of them were stuffed with melted cheese and pieces of shrimp.

The toritos were addicting, especially since they came with a sauce that was heavenly. Usually, toritos come with a dipping sauce that consists of soy sauce and lime, but Humo serves there’s with a thicker salsa, like a salsa Negra. It had a smokey kick to it that brought some heat to the chiles which I loved. I want a bottle of that sauce to put on everything!

Next up was my entrée, the birria tacos dorados. The crispy crunch of the warm, fried corn tortilla felt like I was wrapped in an oversized sweater, giving me that homey, cozy feeling as the pitter patter of rain filled my apartment.

The birria inside the shell was just as flavorful, with earthy spices dancing around my tastebuds with every bite. It was the ideal meal to have on a stormy night.

(Plus the side of beans were 10/10 too!!!)

My first place on my Marana Dine and Discover challenge was an overwhelming success! I would make the 30-minute drive in the rain again and again and again just for a bite of their birria.