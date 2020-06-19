As Arizona cases continue to surge and the city rolls out a mandatory mask requirement, local restaurants are beginning to see the effects of coronavirus firsthand.
Barrio Brewing Co. posted on Facebook Thursday evening that it's temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The post says that the employee is asymptomatic, but they are closing to "ensure the safety of our employees and guests."
"In the meantime, we will be doing a thorough cleaning and sanitation of all areas of the facility. We will re-open as soon as we feel it is safe to see your wonderful faces again. We appreciate your continued support," the post reads.
The brewery and restaurant had been open for dine-in service since late May, when Arizona's stay-at-home order expired.
Up in Marana, a buzzing location of Dutch Bros. at 5690 W. Cortaro Farms Road closed this week after two of its employees contracted the virus. The company posted a detailed update on its website June 16. According to the update, the first employee had worked a shift on June 9 and 10 before testing positive, and the second employee had worked shifts on June 11, 12 and 15.
"We learned of the first positive case on Tuesday, June 16, and immediately began closing procedures. As an extra precaution, our Tucson shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening," the update reads.
Down in South Tucson, the iconic Mi Nidito restaurant has reopened for dine-in and takeout after a coronavirus exposure in mid-May. The business temporarily closed May 12 after an employee tested positive. It resumed takeout on June 5 and dine-in on June 10, according to Facebook posts.
Statewide, several restaurants in the Phoenix area have announced that they are temporarily shutting down after coronavirus exposures. The most notable, Chris Bianco announced on Instagram that he's closing his artisanal sandwich shop Pane Bianco at 4404 N. Central Ave. for a week to do a deep clean and get all his employees tested, after an employee tested positive June 18. The Arizona Republic also reported that Helton Brewing Co. and the brunch spot Alo Cafe in Scottsdale have closed due to exposures.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero mandated the use of face masks in public spaces starting Saturday at 6 a.m. But this rule does not apply while you are eating or drinking at a restaurant, allowing Tucson restaurants to continue their dine-in service. Although, several local restaurants including BK Tacos, Fire N' Smoke Wood Fired Pizza & BBQ and Danny's Baboquivari Lounge have decided to preemptively close their dining rooms to stop the spread before it reaches their doorsteps.