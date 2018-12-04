The popular travel website TripAdvisor just released its annual Travelers Choice Restaurants awards, and guess who made it this year?! Tucson's own James Beard winning El Güero Canelo clocked in at No. 19 in the new "Fast Casual" category, which also includes restaurants like Five Guys, In 'N Out, Shake Shack and Portillo's Hot Dogs (the winner).
The awards recognize 75 U.S. restaurants in the categories of fine dining, everyday dining and fast casual. They're determined by an algorithm that looks at the quantity and quality of the reviews on the website.
Another Arizona restaurant also won this year: Cafe Monarch in Old Town Scottsdale took third place in fine dining. It was ranked right below the Michelin-starred New York City restaurants Gabriel Kreuther and Daniel. "The family-owned and operated Café Monarch offers an ever-evolving four-course tasting menu featuring local, organic, sustainable and premium ingredients in an elegant setting," the news release reads.