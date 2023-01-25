Wendy Garcia, the owner of vegan and vegetarian Mexican restaurant Tumerico, has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Southwest award.

The honor is considered to be the Academy Award of the foodiverse.

The semifinalists were announced Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be named at the end of March and winners will be celebrated in June.

The James Beard Foundation works to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability, according to its website.

Garcia is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Tumerico has two Tucson locations, 2526 E. Sixth Street and 402 E. Fourth Ave. Garcia is also the mastermind behind another local Mexican vegan option: La Chaiteria, 1002 W. Congress St.

Garcia opened Tumerico in late 2014 and quickly found an enthusiastic audience for her scratch-made vegetarian tacos, tamales and enchiladas, working with locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.