We’ve been waiting all month long for this… it’s finally Halloweekend!!

From Halloween parties to Día de los Muertos events, there is all kinds of spooky fun to be had in town this weekend.

Pick an event from the list, put on your best costume and get ready to have some fun!

New Events:

Skate Country Trunk or Treat

Put on your skates and wear your best costume at this fun trunk-or-treat event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $7 admission and $5 for skate rental

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun

This queer Halloween cabaret will have live music, dance performances, burlesque and more!

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $25.45

Visit the event page for more information.

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Adult Night Costume Contest at Skate County

Show off your skating skills AND your cool costume at this spooky event.

When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $6 admission and $5 skate rental, this is an 18+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat

Put on your costume and head to Desert Drifter where you can indulge in candy, drinks and play some games.

When: 6-8 p.m.,Thursday Oct. 29

Where: Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

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Tent O’Treat at the Tucson Mountain Market

At this local market, there will be a tent o’treat, a great pumpkin hunt, shopping and Halloween-themed food.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: 4775 W. Ajo Hwy

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Con Nichiwa

Put on your best cosplay and head to this convention where there will be J-Fashion showcases, panels, meet-ups, cosplay parades, local vendors and more.

When: Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Baddie Bash II: Return of the Baddies

This Halloween party will feature live music, a costume contest and lots of dancing!

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $11.20

Visit the event page for more information.

Masque-RAVE: A Devil’s Night Ball

Celebrate Halloween early at this spooky dance party. Expect live DJ sets, a costume contest, vendors, cabaret and more!

When: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12 for advance tickets and $15 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mash Family Bash

Main Event is hosting a spooky night filled with monster bowling, mummy chase tag, a dance party and a costume contest.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Main Event, 4700 S. Landing Way

Cost: $28.33

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Party at Sonoran Glass School

Sonoran Glass School is throwing a Halloween party featuring a glass pumpkin patch, glass projects for kids to do and a scavenger hunt.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

Cost: Free to attend, projects cost between $25 and $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Science!

Celebrate Halloween with some fun science projects! There will be slimy activities, trick-or-treating, a spooky laser light show and much more science fun.

When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Tickets range from $4 to $18

Visit the event page for more information.

Znora Halloween Party

This rock party will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and costume prizes.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of the Living Glam: Till Death Do Us Party

This Halloween, the Treasury 1929 is hosting a party that includes cocktails, dancing and performances. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: The Treasury 1929, 2 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Buddy the Elf and friends visit the Children’s Museum

During this holiday shake-up, Buddy and his friends will stop by the Children’s Museum where they will share stories, give out free doughnuts and more.

When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: The Children’s Museum, 200 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: $12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Hocus Pocus Halloween

I Love Tucson and Showcase Flippin It are teaming up to put on a spooky event featuring free coffee and candy, a free wand-making workshop, face painting, a photobooth and a costume contest.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Showcase Flippin It, 4140 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at Homeward Books

On Halloween, Homeward Books will be giving away free used kids’ books. There will be candy too!

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Homeward Books, 2921 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

The Magic of Marigolds Workshop

Las Milpitas Community Farm will be hosting a workshop where participants will learn about the significance of marigolds and take home some marigold blooms.

When: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Ln.

Cost: By donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mass

Need Halloween plans? Head to La Rosa for the ultimate spooky party, featuring live music, costume contests, a photo booth, tarot and more.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Totally Hot Halloween

Hotel Congress is hosting two Halloween parties and this one on the holiday! Expect drink specials, costume contests and DJ sets.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of the party. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Grab your friends, put on your costume and get ready to drink some creepy cocktails at this bar-hopping event.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Check in at Highwire Lounge, 30 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $20 for single tickets and $15 for group tickets

Visit the event page for more information.

It’s Alive! 2000s Horror Night

R Bar will be throwing the ultimate 2000s-themed Halloween party featuring a costume contest and creepy cocktails.

When: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

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Where: R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Velvet Cowboy Halloween Party

New bar, Velvet Cowboy, is hosting their first Halloween party! Expect go-go dancers, Jell-o shots and a costume contest.

When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Velvet Cowboy, 177 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Day of the Bread

The Monica is hosting their annual Día De Los Muertos party featuring local vendors, a live mariachi band, face painting, and treats!

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De Muertos Night Service at Carino Coffee

Carino Coffee will open back up in the evening when they will light their ofrenda, have polaroid pictures and face painting and offer a special vegan champurrado.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: Carino Coffee, 3305 N. Cardi Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Chiles, Chocolate & Day of the Dead Festival

Tohono Chul is throwing their annual Day of the Dead festival featuring lots of chile and chocolate, local vendors, live mariachi and ballet folklórico performances and face painting.

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 North Paseo del Norte

Cost: $25 for adults and $10 for ages 2-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De Muertos Ofrenda Exhibit Opening

Corazon Del Barrio will be showcasing six ofrendas in their gallery as well as a photography exhibition by the South Tucson Photo Club. There will also be local vendors and a free mini nicho crafting activity.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Where: Corazon Del Barrio, 30 W. 28th St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.

When: Select dates through November

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Varies based on event and menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Historic Downtown Tucson Ghost Walk

Join Freaky Foot Tours and walk around Downtown Tucson where they will stop at all the haunted spots in the area, sharing the spooky ghost stories that go along with each location.

When: Nightly at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meets at Hotel Congress on the Toole Avenue side of the building, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout October

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.