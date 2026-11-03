For Kei Ann Mandanas, her beloved soft, chewy ube and white chocolate chip cookies are more than just a dessert.

They represent home.

Back in 2023, Mandanas started baking treats inspired by the food she and her family enjoyed in the Philippines. When customers take a bite of her homemade cookies, she wants them to taste that nostalgia, making them feel as if they have instantly traveled to the streets of the Philippines.

“You hear all sorts of stories about how the flavors makes them feel,” Mandanas said. “Like sometimes it takes them back to when they vacationed in the Philippines. Sometimes it reminds them of their Filipino friends. Sometimes it reminds them of home.”

That love and pride Mandanas has for her Filipino culture will be on full display on Saturday when she and her friends will be transforming the Fourth Avenue Coalition Space into a piece of home.

From 5-9 p.m., Mandanas will be hosting her third annual Sabor ng Bayan event, her ultimate love letter to the Philippines featuring local vendors, cultural performances, a lumpia-eating contest, karaoke and yes —her ube and white chocolate chip cookies.

“I was like, you know what? There's no way it's just me out here. I know there's other Filipino bakers out here and there's other Filipino talents,” Mandanas said. “Sabor ng Bayan is really the greatest space to appreciate our culture, our food, our talent and also let people know we are a part of the Tucson community too, and we're happy to share.”

The idea to start Sabor ng Bayan came to Mandanas, aka Ate Kei’s Filipino Treats, thanks to her time vending at markets. While she was selling her treats, such as her ube cookies and chili mango cookies, other Filipino community members would approach her and talk about their memories from back home.

That’s when she got all her friends together and gave them no choice: they were helping her bring this vision to life.

“I would literally ask my friends, like, look, book out this day, you're going to help me put on an event.”

That first year in 2024, Sabor ng Bayan had live music, a variety of Filipino food and desserts and a raffle. The next year, the event got bigger, with an eating contest and other live cultural performances.

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Now in its third year, it’s bigger than it’s ever been.

This year, you can expect to see local vendors as well as food from Ate Kei, Nick’s Sari-Sari Food Truck and Brazilian Delights.

If you’re feeling extra hungry, you can sign up for the lumpia eating contest where whoever can eat the most lumpia in two minutes wins! The contest starts at 5:10 p.m. and all contestants must be there by 5 p.m.

There will also be all kinds of fun performances throughout the night. The Sampaguita Dance Group will be performing and Mandanas father, Michael, will be showing off his musical talents. There will be a DJ as well and a special dance demo by The Drop.

To end the night, you have the chance to show off what you’ve got at their open karaoke station.

It was important for Mandanas to have as much free community resources available as possible this year, leading her to collaborate with the University of Arizona Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association. The association members will be offering free vital-sign checks and consultations with a physician.

There will also be a free clothing swap during the event, where anyone can stop by and donate their gently used clothing or pick up some cute new-to-you items.

From every little detail to every performance to the ingredients used, Mandanas wants Sabor ng Bayan to represent togetherness, sharing the vibrant Filipino culture with everyone who steps foot into the coalition space.

“I think being able to be together, that togetherness, that unity and all of that is amazing,” Mandanas said. “You know when people say everyone, but you know not everyone is included. What I'm happy about is when we say everyone is welcome, I really mean everyone.”

Sabor ng Bayan takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 5-9 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St. Visit their Instagram page to see more information, a vendor list and the performance schedule.