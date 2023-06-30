Free movie screenings, pool parties, fireworks shows and a festival of gaming and cosplay — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 40 events that are free to attend this July.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Casablanca," "WALL-E," "Twilight," "Clueless" and "Dirty Dancing."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. Upcoming themes include '90s cartoons and "The Princess Bride."

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting five free pool parties this July where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Where: Several locations

Cost: Free to attend. Registration is required for the July 4 pool party, call 520-791-4877.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. Every Saturday and Sunday morning through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends through July 16.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mesquite Milling Mania

Now's your chance to bring in dried mesquite pods to mill into mesquite flour! While the pods are being milled, learn more about mesquite through demonstrations, educational displays, talks and tastings.

When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Mesquite pods will not be accepted after 10 a.m.

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $10 to mill a 5-gallon bucket of dried pods.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Tucson Pops' Inaugural Independence Day Concert

Tucson Pops Orchestra is taking the stage to perform songs like "America the Beautiful" at this Independence Day concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Where: St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Cost: Free to attend, recommended to sign up in advance Visit the event page for more information. TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians. When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, July 2 and July 16 Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information. Fireworks at Casino del Sol Casino del Sol is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a free fireworks display. When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 3 Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information. Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular Marana's Fourth of July festivities include inflatables and games for kids, exhibitors and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club. A fireworks show ends the night at 9 p.m. When: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information. Fourth of July in Oro Valley Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities such as inflatables, crafts and lawn games. Tickets to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be discounted. The night ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. When: 5-9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on July 9; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on July 28

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On July 15, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" on July 15.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

MegaMania

A festival of cosplay, gaming, and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this July. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, workshops led by authors and artists, and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy a monsoon-inspired dance session.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Gardening with Kids

Kids can learn all about seeds at this event, and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.

Listening Party at Revel

Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Prince's greatest hits.

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Garlic Festival

Celebrate garlic at Mission Garden's upcoming festival! Learn all about garlic and how to grow it in Tucson, plus shop for garlic and enjoy tastings.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Intro to Taiko

Odaiko Sonora is hosting a workshop where you'll learn the basics of taiko, Japanese drumming. All equipment will be provided!

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted Visit the event page for more information.