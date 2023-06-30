Free movie screenings, pool parties, fireworks shows and a festival of gaming and cosplay — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.
Here are 40 events that are free to attend this July.
Gardening Hour
Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Film Fridays
Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Casablanca," "WALL-E," "Twilight," "Clueless" and "Dirty Dancing."
When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. Upcoming themes include '90s cartoons and "The Princess Bride."
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Poolooza
Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting five free pool parties this July where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25
Where: Several locations
Cost: Free to attend. Registration is required for the July 4 pool party, call 520-791-4877.
Visit the event page for more information.
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. Every Saturday and Sunday morning through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.
When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends through July 16.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mesquite Milling Mania
Now's your chance to bring in dried mesquite pods to mill into mesquite flour! While the pods are being milled, learn more about mesquite through demonstrations, educational displays, talks and tastings.
When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Mesquite pods will not be accepted after 10 a.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, $10 to mill a 5-gallon bucket of dried pods.
Visit the event page for more information.
The Tucson Pops' Inaugural Independence Day Concert
Tucson Pops Orchestra is taking the stage to perform songs like "America the Beautiful" at this Independence Day concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Where: St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, recommended to sign up in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, July 2 and July 16
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Fireworks at Casino del Sol
Casino del Sol is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a free fireworks display.
When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 3
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular
Marana's Fourth of July festivities include inflatables and games for kids, exhibitors and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club. A fireworks show ends the night at 9 p.m.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Fourth of July in Oro Valley
Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities such as inflatables, crafts and lawn games. Tickets to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be discounted. The night ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
When: 5-9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
City of Tucson Fourth of July celebration
The City of Tucson will launch its annual fireworks show from "A" Mountain this Fourth of July. If you want to watch the show poolside, Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a pool party with snacks, music, inflatables and games at the Archer Pool.
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 for the fireworks. The pool party is 7-10 p.m.
Where: Fireworks will be launched from "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side and there will be food trucks open at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave. The pool party happens at Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Fireworks are free to watch, though some parking lots may charge a fee. The pool party is free to attend, but registration is required by calling 520-791-4877.
Visit this event page for more information about the fireworks show. Visit this event page for more information about the pool party.
Diamonds in the Sky
For baseball fans, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is where you’ll want to be this July Fourth. The annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration will feature the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by a fireworks display.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend with a donation of one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Visit the event page for more information.
Sahuarita Stars & Stripes
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Sahuarita with live music, inflatable water rides, face painting, vendors and food trucks. The night ends with a fireworks show.
When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
60th Annual 4th of July Parade
The Palo Verde Neighborhood is hosting a parade on the Fourth of July. The event is also set to feature games through the Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program, live music, refreshments from Coffee Times and temporary tattoos from Ben's Bells.
When: 7-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4
Where: Pocket Park, 3300 E. Fairmount St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton
Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday! July's schedule kicks off with "Superbad" on July 5, followed by "Blade" on July 19.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5 and July 19
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature food from Herculean Chicken and Okashi, and a death cafe, which is an open and informal space to talk about death.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Repair Cafe
Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St., on July 8; Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr., on July 22.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo
Tucson Lifestyle is hosting its first Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo, aka a showcase of individuals and businesses — from folks in medicine, law, interior design and fitness — to share their expertise.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on July 9; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on July 28
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies at Reid Park
Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down.
When: 6 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and July 28
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On July 15, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.
Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" on July 15.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
MegaMania
A festival of cosplay, gaming, and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this July. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, workshops led by authors and artists, and more.
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy a monsoon-inspired dance session.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Desert Gardening with Kids
Kids can learn all about seeds at this event, and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
A Night Under the Stars
Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Kidz Expo
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where up to 2,000 backpacks will be given away. There will also be free books, school supplies, games, raffles and live entertainment.
When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Backpack Giveaway with Lerner and Rowe
Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe are giving away 750 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies ahead of back-to-school season. K-12 students must be present to get a backpack. The giveaway runs on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
When: 3 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Listening Party at Revel
Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Prince's greatest hits.
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine
Visit the event page for more information.
Fire Show at Sky Bar
The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.
When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, July 28
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Garlic Festival
Celebrate garlic at Mission Garden's upcoming festival! Learn all about garlic and how to grow it in Tucson, plus shop for garlic and enjoy tastings.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Intro to Taiko
Odaiko Sonora is hosting a workshop where you'll learn the basics of taiko, Japanese drumming. All equipment will be provided!
When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.