To sum it up: April is busy.

Weather is warm, wildflowers are blooming and events are in full swing. From annual favorites like the Tucson Folk Festival and the Pima County Fair, to artisan markets, outdoor movie screenings and Easter egg hunts, April is jam-packed with events. (Truth be told, this list is actually longer than 100 events.)

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click below for events sorted by date!

🌵 March 30-April 2 🌵 April 4-9 🌵 April 11-16 🌵 April 18-23 🌵 April 26-30 🌵

Outdoor movie screenings

The Loft Cinema is heading to the University of Arizona twice in the span of the month for outdoor movie screenings! Catch "Elvis" on March 30 and "The Lorax" on April 22. Bring your own seating.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 for "Elvis;" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 for "The Lorax."

Where: 1224 E. Lowell St. on March 30; University of Arizona Mall on April 22.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Playwrights’ 2023 New Play Festival

Fans of theater can check out this five-day festival that features original work by 12 local playwrights and "staged readings of 14 peer-reviewed plays."

When: Now through Sunday, April 2

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish. Shows are open seating, arrive 15-30 minutes before showtime.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Support Girl Scouts while enjoying innovative cookie-themed desserts!

The beloved signature event is back — celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program, downtown at The Monica. Taste and vote on desserts, spin the Wine Wheel, buy raffle tickets, and ensure that Girl Scouts have access to incredible skill-building opportunities here in Southern Arizona. Hurry, tickets are selling out fast!

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hot Girl Market

Local maker The Serene Essentials is hosting the upcoming Hot Girl Market, featuring women-owned businesses. You'll be able to shop from vendors, get a tooth gem or a flash tattoo, and enjoy drink specials, live music and a photo booth.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Search more than 100 summer camps with #ThisIsTucson's Summer Camp Guide!

Plan your summer with the help of #ThisIsTucson's 2023 Summer Camp Guide! From crafting, sports and STEM, to coding, theater and dance, find the perfect camp for your child this summer. Click here!

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 11 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31; 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on March 31 and April 28; Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on April 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Fair

SAYF Pima County is hosting a family-friendly festival at Reid Park! You'll find jumping castles, face painting, games, crafts, giveaways and food.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Baja Beer Festival

Head to the seventh annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: $45-65, or $15 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Splash n’ Hunt

It’s an Easter egg hunt ... in the pool! Kids can hunt for eggs to win a prize, plus there will be entertainment and light refreshments.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Springtime at the Pumpkin Patch

You know and love the Marana Pumpkin Patch for its October festivities, but now it'll be open for two days this spring! Enjoy family-friendly activities from train rides to jumping pillows. There will be Easter egg hunts (separated by age) and appearances by the Easter Bunny. Plus, shop from 100+ vendors!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, April 1-8

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Glow In The Dark Night Ride

Local nonprofit BICAS is hosting a group glow-in-the-dark bike ride. There will be glow sticks and glow paint available as you ride to Rio Vista Natural Resources Park. There will be food trucks, games, prizes and music!

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Art in the Gardens

The Palo Verde Neighborhood is hosting an Art in the Gardens event, where 20 neighborhood residents will have their artwork on display. Food truck Under Pressure will be serving bites!

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Begin at The Loft Cinema in the north side of the parking lot, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Eggstravaganza at International Wildlife Museum

Tucson's International Wildlife Museum is hosting an Eggstravaganza event with crafts, games, a candy hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Holy Focaccia and local artist pop-up

Exo Roast Co. on Simpson Street is hosting a pop-up with Holy Focaccia and work by local artisans Erin Cox and Catherine Eyde.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Exo Roast Co, 196 W. Simpson St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Canine Carnival

Head to the Canine Carnival to hear from guest speakers, shop from dog-friendly vendors and get a free photo taken of your pet! The event supports local nonproft Cody’s Friends.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: HighWire Tucson, 30 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

22nd annual Home Garden Tour

There’s nothing like seeing other people’s gardens to get some inspiration. It’s even better if those "other people" happen to be trained Pima County Master Gardeners. The tour is a great way for the public to learn about native plants, rain harvesting, water conservation, garden design, plant selection, and lots of other topics.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Four homes on Tucson's west side, see the website for a map.

Cost: $20, purchase in person. See the website for locations.

Visit the event page for more information.

Eggstravaganza in Oro Valley

This Oro Valley Eggstravaganza includes an egg hunt, jumping castles, crafts, games, food trucks and the Easter Bunny. (Egg hunt times vary based on age.)

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

MakeFashion Edu Tucson Runway and Gallery

Students at two K-8 schools have crafted light-up fashion designs that will tell a story on the runway. The young designers will chat about their designs after the show.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yume Japanese Gardens 10th Anniversary Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens is celebrating its 10th birthday! The anniversary celebration will feature a Taiko drumming performance, storytelling, origami, ikebana flower arrangements and more. Local food truck Takoyaki Balls will be there!

When: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $6 for kids. Advance purchase is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday is centered on poetry appreciation, from creating poems of your own or enjoying readings from others.

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

IMPACT Expo

IMPACT of Southern Arizona is hosting an expo featuring a kid-friendly area with crafts, balloon animals and other activities; free dental services; a "relaxation pavilion" with free massages and an on-site chiropractor; 70 exhibitor booths; and more.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1 Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos. Dress in your best '80s attire!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 and April 15

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter party with We Rock The Spectrum

Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2; 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $14 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

DIY Macrame Wall Plant Hanger Workshop

Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame! The price includes the workshop, materials, one tamale and one mimosa.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! The April 2 show is a goth edition, while the April 16 show is for adults only.

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, April 2 and April 16

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

The Moxie Market

A dozen local makers will be at creative space The Moxie this weekend, selling items like skincare products, paintings, jewelry and more.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: The Moxie, 629 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Penelope Pasta Pop-up

Penelope Wood Fired Pizza will be hosting two fine dining pasta pop-ups in April. Menus are unique to each night, and the event is first come, first served.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4 and April 25. Arrive early to secure a spot in line.

Where: Penelope Pizza in Cartel Coffee, 210 E. Broadway

Cost: Pasta entrees are around $20, appetizers and desserts are between $10-$15.

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a number of themed trivia nights in April, including trivia surrounding filmmaker Wes Anderson, “Rick and Morty,” and Disney!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4 for Wes Anderson, April 18 for “Rick and Morty,” April 25 for Disney. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Read to a dog

Nanook the Corgi is visiting Joel D. Valdez Main Library for kids to practice reading in a non-judgmental environment.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, pop-up Las Nachas Nachos, and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

UAMA Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour

This month’s Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour will highlight cultural institutions in Arizona. The trivia wll be multiple-choice, no art background required, and answers will be anonymous. The event will be hosted over Zoom.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Virtual, register here.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at La Encantada

La Encantada is celebrating Easter with bubbles, egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 7 for photos and bubbles; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for photos; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for egg hunts.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter ExtravaganZOO

It’s that time of year again — Reid Park Zoo is hosting its annual Easter ExtravanZOO event where you’ll get to enjoy breakfast, hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny. Afterwards, roam the zoo to watch as some of the animals munch on Easter treats!

When: 7:30-9:45 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court

Cost: $42 for adults, $32 for kids ages 2-14. Advance tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cut & Paste opening reception at UA Poetry Center

Cut & Paste is a poetry exhibit celebrating zines by youth and DIY creators. The opening night reception will feature complimentary pastries and comments by the students and educators behind the zines.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Jeans' Egg Hunt

Tucson KPOP Events & Market is hosting an egg hunt (with prizes) and a mini market with raffles, a photo booth, food vendors and themed drinks.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Ding Tea Tucson, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Bark in the Barrio dog adoption party

Pima Animal Care Center is partnering with Tucson Parks and Recreation to host a dog adoption party in Armory Park. The fair will have food vendors, local exhibitors and live music as well as a host of gorgeous doggos available for adoption.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors and to adopt a dog! Adoption fees range from $0-$50.

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 small businesses at this seasonal market. This month's market features planters, jewelry, tea blends and more.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Oro Valley

Celebrate Oro Valley's birthday! Enjoy a morning of live music and food trucks, plus a petting zoo, crafts, games and a farmers market.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hop-In Egg Hunt

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting an egg hunt with crafts, games and other activities. Bring your own basket!

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is putting together another market this April. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Vendor Fair

Hosted by local community garden Four Arrows Garden, the Land Between the Tracks Vendor Fair will feature vendors slinging art, food, crafts and coffee. There will be live music, barbecue from the Winston Brothers and tacos from El Giro.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s + '00s Dance Party

Head to The Royal Room for a dance party featuring music of the 1990s and 2000s. Decade-themed attire is encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Breakfast with the Bunny at Trail Dust Town

Enjoy a breakfast buffet at Trail Dust Town, followed by photos with the Easter Bunny, a craft table and an egg hunt.

When: 9 p.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $35 for adults, $25 for kids ages 2-12, $5 for babies

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt at My Gym

My Gym is hosting its 14th annual Easter egg hunt! Bring your own basket to collect eggs around the gym.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road Cost: $9 Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting an Easter-themed vendor event, featuring the Easter Bunny! Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche en Blanco

This 30th anniversary gala will be raising money for Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlan. Admission will include beer, wine, a signature cocktail, charcuterie and dessert. Dress code is all white. Entertainment at the event includes live music and a silent auction.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances and story time.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Fool Me Twice."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Grieving Brain" talk and book signing

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, author of "The Grieving Brain," as she discusses her book and connects it to their current exhibit, "Restored: The Return of Woman-Ochre," a painting by Willem de Kooning.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Kachina Lounge at the UA Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

See aerial acts, balancing, contortionists and more at Cirque Italia, which features a custom-designed water stage.

When: April 13-23

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

"La tragédie de Carmen" at the Fred Fox School of Music

This 90-minute opera is Peter Brook’s adaptation of Georges Bizet’s classic French tragedy "Carmen," incorporating elements of the original Prosper Mérimée novella.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Mini-Master LEGO Building Competition

Watch as teams create masterpieces, surrounding a mystery theme, with LEGOs! Tucsonans Emily and Liam, who were featured in a recent season of the TV show LEGO Masters will judge the contest.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Audience viewing is included with garden admission, which is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

Visit the event page for more information.

Shrek Rave

You might have seen this viral rave on TikTok — the Shrek-themed rave has now made its way to Tucson.

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $42 for the floor, $49 for the balcony. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Head over to this art festival to see metalwork, clothing, paintings and more fine art. The festival will also feature live art demonstrations and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid-friendly water zone and more. A drone show will close out the night.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a 30-minute workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Lost Barrio and Himmel Park area in midtown Tucson. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Royal Princess Ball

Kids can attend this royal ball to meet with princesses, enjoy performances, stories and games, and learn some ballroom dance moves. The event is geared toward kids ages 3-7.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 7060 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $20-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

A Taste of Pueblos del Maíz

Get ready for the Pueblos del Maíz festival in May with this preview event! There will be bocadito sandwiches, wine and spirits, and live music.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 and Saturday, April 22

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is back for another year of student workshops, competitions and concerts. The goal of the conference is to "promote awareness and foster traditional values of mariachi music and baile folklórico."

When: April 19-23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 31st Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world.

When: April 19-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets were $10+ in 2022

Visit the event page for more information.

Dance Springs Eternal

The spring performance series from the University of Arizona School of Dance will feature choreography from program faculty and guest artists. The schools’ ensemble will be performing.

When: April 19-30

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play carnival rides and more at the Pima County Fair. Concerts this year include Lil Jon, Uncle Kracker, Jeremy Camp, Ginuwine, and more.

When: April 20-30

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $7. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions.

Visit the event page for more information.

High In The Desert

Produced by Tucson Foodie and Bl_nk Media is a cannabis consumption festival dubbed High In The Desert. The festival is set to feature more than 40 cannabis brands, live glass blowing demonstrations, music and food trucks.

When: 2:30-10 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $55

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cannabis Festival

This cannabis extravaganza spans two different downtown venues over the course of an afternoon. Enjoy samples, panels and local vendors at Whistle Stop Depot before ending the night with concerts at Hotel Congress.

When: Whistle Stop event starts at 4 p.m.; Hotel Congress event starts at 7 p.m. — both on Thursday, April 20.

Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.; Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: The concert costs $23.18; tickets for both the expo and the concert cost $39.14 total. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

West Side Stories by Borderlands Theater

This performance and community event will spotlight stories from Tucson’s west side. The event will include an interactive game show, a heritage talk circle, an augmented reality exhibition and a local story told through shadow boxes. Families are encouraged to bring seating, drinks with ice and food from classic west-side vendors (though there will also be food trucks).

When: Pre-show picnic and festivities start at 6 p.m. Main stage opens at 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, April 20-30

Where: Bonita Park, 20 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Beavers & Brews: Castoriando con Chelas

At this family-friendly event, Watershed Management Group will share results from its binational beaver survey, and will update the community on an effort to reintroduce beavers to Cienega Creek. Attendees will also get to watch a beaver documentary from Arizona Illustrated, and enjoy drinks and pizza.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $20 in advance (includes two drinks). $30 at the door.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Crafts at Dusenberry-River Library

This all-ages event will provide supplies to make collages and plant seeds in pots to celebrate Earth Day.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Awakening: Student Spotlight at UA Dance

These six performances feature dance and choreography from student performers.

When: April 20-29

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"A Bug’s Life" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "A Bug’s Life" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with local makers and a food truck.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature at this festival hosted by Children's Museum Tucson. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day at Mission Garden

Spend your Earth Day surrounded by the flora of Mission Garden! You’ll hear from a historians and biologists about the history of canals in the area, and the process of creating one at the gardens. Kids can also expect to participate in science-themed activities!

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives. Find more than 40 vendors featuring items like jewelry, stained glass, candles and more. Food trucks will be there, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ducky's Bake Sale

Ducky's, known for their air-fried pineapple banana bread, is hosting a bake sale! Find sweets from home bakers Ducky's, Bolita Bakery, Sweet Vivi's, Cal's Bakeshop, Novia's Bakery and Chez Peachy.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Art Event

Spend the afternoon with local maker Handcrafted by Care, creating upcycled artwork like beads from magazines, painted secondhand fashion and sculptures made of found objects. All materials will be provided!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $35. This event is for ages 12 and up. Kids must be with an adult.

Visit the event page for more information.

Private dinner with Chef Carlos Anthony at Boca

Chef Maria Mazon is teaming up with Chef Carlos Anthony to host a special dinner event at Boca. Chef Carlos grew up in Tucson before moving to San Diego, where he is now the executive chef at downtown restaurant Herb & Wood.

When: Saturday, April 22

Where: Boca, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Tickets are not yet available; follow Chef Maria on Instagram for updates.

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day, which allows kids to try their hand at things like etching shell or painting with natural pigments. There will be interactive programs with Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, too.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening reception for Shelley Niro at Andrew Smith Gallery

Shelley Niro is a photographer and filmmaker and a member of the Six Nations Reserve, Turtle Clan, Bay of Quinte Mohawk. She will be attending the opening reception of her work at Andrew Smith Gallery.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Andrew Smith Gallery, 330 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Visionary House Market

This market, presented by Fatboy Sandos, will feature a food truck garden, a DJ, live art and 20 vendors selling items like resin saguaros, mixed media, Filipino treats, pressed flowers and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Hem & Her Bridal, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Sakura Tea Circle will be presenting a traditional Japanese tea ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens. The ritual dates back to the 12th century and uses powdered green tea presented in a formal ceremony.

When: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features workshops, tastings, lectures, a dinner and more.

When: April 27-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Screening and lecture with Dr. Sarah K. Khan at CCP

Dr. Sarah K. Khan will be presenting her films alongside a lecture at the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography. The screening will be her project, "Migrant Kitchens," a series of short films she took of migrants in Queens, New York. The lecture is called "Contemporary Migrant Kitchens: Empty-Handed Not Empty-Headed."

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Day Festival

This festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes free admission to Children’s Museum Tucson, live entertainment, food trucks, community resources and a vaccine clinic.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

12th Anniversary Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 12th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks, games and live music.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Astronomy Festival

It’s almost time for Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association’s annual Tucson Astronomy Festival! Head to Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in the afternoon for solar observing, followed by stargazing after dark. There will be astronomy-themed family-friendly activities and prizes!

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tile painting in Barrio Kroeger Lane

Community organization Favor Celestial is teaming up with the UA Poetry Center to host tile painting that will become a mural in Barrio Kroeger Lane. Documents like newspaper clippings, photographs, oral history and other stories will be used as inspiration at the Ochoa House. Food will be provided!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Ochoa House, 935 W. Ochoa Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Harry’s House of Styles Dance Party

Come April 29, 191 Toole will be transformed into Harry’s House. This dance party will be spinning Harry Styles and One Direction hits all night long.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bioblitz Biodiversity Party at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

This biodiversity party will feature a sing-along and album release for a forthcoming educational kids album inspired by the Sonoran Desert. Special musical guests will include Mr. Nature!

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Included with museum admission, $24.95 for Arizona residents, $19.95 for kids. Community access discounts are also available.

Visit the event page or for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.

When: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road

Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.