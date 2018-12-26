For Everyone🎉
Last at MSA Annex
Get any last-minute shopping done downtown and get some unique clothing and collectibles. The MSA Annex will have live music, on-site restaurants and food trucks.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Snoopy at the Live Theatre Workshop
Good grief, Snoop has arrived at Live Theatre Workshop. Enjoy a hilarious musical with Charlie and the gang as they sing and dance to bring joy this season.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 4921, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Now to Dec. 29
Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m. (Saturday matinee Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. no evening show)
Sundays, 3 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
Southern Arizona Urgent Care has in-house medications, labs and x-rays (Sponsored)
It's the time of year for sniffles, fevers and falls. Take your family to Tucson's most convenient and compassionate urgent care — Southern Arizona Urgent Care. Check-in online here. Every location has an in-house lab, in-house x-rays, and in-house meds. No more waiting! You'll get the results to the most common lab studies almost instantaneously, your x-ray images are captured and read before you leave the building, and your medications are right here for you to fill before you leave.
Cloud Soup at The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Cloud Soup tells the story of a tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet in a pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam.
Where: The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave., Suite 131
When: Dec. 6 to Jan. 13, 2019.
Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Cost: $12-$28, click here to get your tickets.
Wee Winter Wonderland at The Mini Time Machine Museum
Go see the miniature homes and towns in their holiday best. During Wee Winter Wonderland, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures decorates the lobby and more than a dozen miniatures from the permanent collection.
Find more information here.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Available to visit until Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: $9 museum admission
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open until Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $24.99; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the …
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Encore nights Dec. 26-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
New Year's Eve🍾
Happy Noon Year
Take the kids to a New Year event they can enjoy. The event features a ball drop at noon, noise makers, crafts and a toast.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $9 for adults and children, special event included with museum admission.
New Year's Eve Carnival with Neon at the Chicago Bar
Celebrate your New Year with a reggae band, carnival style party favors, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $7 in advance and $12 at the door.
Hotel Congress Through the Decades: A New Years Eve Party
Take a journey with Hotel Congress as they celebrate with music and decorations from the best decades since the 1919 opening. They will have a all-night ferris wheel, free funky photo booth, Cash’d Out band, DJs, cake and champagne toast at midnight.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $40-$140
New Year's Eve Yoga Class
Welcome your new year with a clear mind, asana, mantra and more. Remember to bring you mat and a water.
Where: YogaOasis Central, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $20
Year's Open Jumps at Pump It Up
3, 2, 1.....bubbles, balloon drop, and glow in the arena. Socks and a signed waiver are required.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop
When: Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $12 preregistered and $14 the day of event.
Years Eve at Tap and Bottle North
Go to a free family friendly event for New Year's Eve. There will be live music with Mr. Nature, countdown with balloon drop at noon and a champagne/sparkling apple juice toast.
Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for adult beverages.
Kids🎈
Snowman Factory Little Cardboard Rocket
Explore the elements of snow with your little one at Little Cardboard Rocket. Kids will work with two ingredients to make their snow. After your little one is done making their snow, now it's time to build Frosty. Kids will get to enjoy a healthy snowman snack and get to take their project home.
Where: Little Cardboard Rocket, LLC, 5360 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $10, ages 3-5.
Juggling and More Fun Show at Wood Library
Watch your kids giggle and laugh as they watch the juggling fun at the library.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, get your ticket at the Service Desk 30 minutes prior to start. For all ages.
Legos at Nanini
It's lego time! Build, stack and create with fellow lego fans this weekend. Legos are supplied by the library and all ages are welcome to attend.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF💃
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
Dirty Pour Workshop with The Craft Revolt
Get messy with your friends and leave with a beautiful dirty work of art. This is an event everyone can do and you don't need a special skill set. Cups will be used instead of brushes, so dress accordingly.
Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, Suite 101
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Succulents & Sangria at Green Things
Take a break from the holiday madness and have some sangria and get your hands dirty. You will get step-by-step instructions on how to plant your very own succulent bowl, while you're sipping on sangria.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Class fee is $5.00 plus the cost of supplies.
The Labyrinth New Year's Eve Party & Masquerade Ball
Celebrate New Year's with David Bowie and a late-night screening of the 80s classic "Labyrinth." Costume contest starts at 11:15 p.m. Film begins promptly at 11:45 p.m. Watch pre-show Bowie music videos, fun props to use during the movie.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $12 for members and $15 for non-members.
Borderlands Fitness Class
Work up a sweat and burn off some calories, then relax with a well-deserved brew. Remember to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 for the class and a pint or $5 for just the class.