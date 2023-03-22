Happy first weekend of spring, Tucson 🌼
Here's what to expect: the three-day Fourth Avenue Street Fair, TONS of smaller markets highlighting local makers, late-night rollerskating, a drag show in honor of Jenni Rivera, a touch-a-truck fest, an art hike in Sabino Canyon ... and LOTS MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
National Tamale Day at 1912 Brewing
Celebrate National Tamale Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with pairings from Tucson Tamale Company and Daniela's Cooking. You'll get a flight of three beers, three tamales and a side of chips.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Meet the Artist: Adam Homan
Head to Proper Shops, a new shopping venue with several retailers under one roof, to meet local artist Adam Homan, who is known for his playful steel sculptures. While you're there, you'll be able to shop from the other stores and enjoy a full bar.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: The Tucson Gallery in Proper Shops, 300 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
The 24th annual EGGstravaganza is back on March 25
Tucson Parks and Recreation and United Healthcare invite you to the 24th annual EGGstravaganza on Saturday, March 25, at Mansfield Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy family activities including music, games, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
A Western Experience at Old Tucson
Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Sign up now for Tucson Clay Co-Op’s 2023 Summer Camp!
Tucson Clay Co-Op, located at 3326 N. Dodge Blvd., is a community-based pottery and outdoor gallery in Tucson offering classes and more. Register now for 2023 summer camp, available for children 6-12 years old. Choose what dates work with your schedule from one of five available sessions. Each two-week session runs $155 per camper, and full scholarships are available through CAUSE. Learn more at tucsonclayco-op.com.
Gardening Hour
The Garden Kitchen hosts a weekly gardening hour where attendees can learn more about gardening, connect with others in the community and bring home clippings and produce.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Flow Night with Flam Chen
Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section
Visit the event page for more information.
Join Radiant Gymnastics for 2023 Summer Camp!
Radiant Gymnastics is welcoming kids 4-17 years old from all skill levels to join their structured curriculum and weekly themed classes. They offer flexible schedules — choose your days or come for the whole week! For information and to sign up today, visit RadiantGymnastics.com.
Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus enjoy bites from food vendors and hear the sounds of musicians.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).
When: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 24
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, March 24 for cat trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 26 for cat yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 for cat bingo.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea Tasting
Westbound is hosting a complimentary tasting of hard tea by Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24
Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together a market this weekend. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Telling Our Barrio Stories
Listen to and share stories about local neighborhood Barrio Kroeger Lane. The stories will be used as inspiration for a mural that's set to be created later this year.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Verdugo Park, 902 S. Verdugo Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Cherry Blossom Festival at Kira Kira
Kira Kira Collectibles is hosting an anime-themed event with a maid cafe, a cosplay contest, vendors and raffles.
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Local Magick Market
The Ninth House and By and By are putting together a market with about 15 vendors selling wildlife illustrations, jewelry, body oils, ceramics and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: By and By, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Skate Country Late Night Skate
Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.
When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Divas Presenta: Tribute to Jenni Rivera
DIVAS Illusions Show is hosting a drag show tribute for late singer Jenni Rivera. There will be prizes and drink specials at the bar!
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 general admission. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Hike in Sabino Canyon
Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike along Sabino Canyon Lake Loop with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.
When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Sabino Canyon Lake Loop Trail, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Sketching for Mindfulness Workshop
Learn how to sketch for mindfulness with blogger Emily of Our Sourthwest Nest. During the workshop, you'll use your non-dominant hand for creative exercises like sketching. You'll also get to enjoy snacks and wine, plus you can take home a sketch pad, pens, a small frame and a set of beeswax candles.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: $80
Visit the event page for more information.
Bachata Social Dance Night: Glow Party
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This event takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. For this special edition party, wear white or neon and dance under a blacklight. Organizers will have glow paint on hand, too!
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10, cash or Venmo
Visit the event page for more information.
Barrio Bargains
Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Wooden Nickel with vendors selling items like earrings, loose-leaf tea and abstract art.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Wooden Nickel Tavern, 1908 S. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Floral Workshop at The Green Room
New flower shop The Green Room is hosting a workshop where you'll get to create your own flower arrangement to take home. The price includes the vase, flowers, drinks and snacks!
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: The Green Room, 71 E. Pennington St.
Cost: $75, reserve your seat in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Hopi Katsina Trunk Show
Check out a collection of katsina (or kachina) carvings from Hopi artists. There will also be talks about the history of katsina art at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Archery Expo Day
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting an expo for all things archery! You'll find archery equipment and other items, basic archery instruction, raffles and more.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25
Where: Oro Valley Archery Range, 660 W. Naranja Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Girls Night Out with Tipsy Picassos
Join social event company Girls Night Out for a class with Tipsy Picassos! There will be an earring-making class followed by a social with games, food and drinks.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.
Cost: $35 in advance, $40 day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing at The Tuxon
Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Tanque Verde Flow and Feast
Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting an event to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek. There will be family activities, a creek walk and a picnic with burritos from Tumerico.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Zumba Party at the Tucson Museum of Art
Cafe a la C'Art, located inside the Tucson Museum of Art, is hosting a Zumba party. Also, if you purchase an entree for brunch, you'll get a free mimosa or coffee!
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson
Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
BICAS Art Mart
Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. You'll find pottery, jewelry, screen printing, stained glass and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Touch-A-Truck
Junior League of Tucson is hosting a family-friendly event where kids will be able to touch, climb and explore vehicles. The lineup includes firetrucks, police cars, a school bus, a USPS truck and construction equipment.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26. 10-11 a.m. is dubbed a quiet hour, without horns.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Park Fest at Palo Verde Park
Inspired by Porch Fest in the Garden District neighborhood, the Palo Verde Park neighborhood is hosting a family-friendly community event featuring three stages for live music and three food trucks. Bring a chair or blankets for seating!
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Wellness Fair at Rozet Nursery
Head to Rozet Nursery for a wellness fair featuring local vendors in art, astrology, life coaching, nutrition and more. There will be a medicinal herbs class, plus workshops on breath work, self-care and pottery.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and workshops
Visit the event page for more information.
High School Battle of the Bands
Tucson Parks and Recreation and Best Life Presents are hosting the High School Battle of the Bands at Reid Park. Musicians, ages 13-18 years old, will compete for a grand prize.
When: Noon on Sunday, March 26
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunday Snake & Sip
Head to Cobra Arcade Bar for this monthly market featuring vendors that may be selling items like clothes, art and food. There will be live snakes!!
When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Cobra Arcade Bar, 63 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.