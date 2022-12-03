Maybe you're here for the holidays. Maybe you're escaping the cold. Maybe you're just taking a mini vacation in a food city you've seen plastered on all those "best of" lists lately (yes, that's us bragging).

Whatever the case, you only have three days here. A mere 72 hours before your flight takes off, Tucson's mountains once again behind you. How on earth will you decide what to do, what to see, what to eat while you're here? We'll help.

The clock is ticking ⏰

One of the sweetest homecomings I’ve personally had was picking up a friend and heading straight to Tacos y Hot Dogs Manantial. We ordered Sonoran dogs for everyone, that we ate on folding tables, gently lit amid Tucson’s dark night skies. Yes, Sonoran hot dogs are one of those must-try-if-you're-in-Tucson types of things.

The next day we took the friend on a taco tour: Tacos Apson and then Taco Fish (if we had room for one more, I’d have taken him to Taqueria Pico de Gallo as well).

To me, what to do depends on what’s your leisure. Here are some worthy options:

If you like spending time outdoors, I’d wake up early and pick up food at LeBuzz on the way to a hike at Sabino Canyon or Mount Lemmon. If the latter, just watch as the saguaros literally disappear and the pine trees start to pop up instead. (Mount Lemmon is so special to us, especially to see so many ecosystems as you drive up one mountain, but if you’re coming here specifically to escape the cold and see the desert, you could probably skip this one.)

Saguaro National Park is obviously a must-see, too. If you've never been before, you might be blown away by the amount of saguaros. (There are two districts with hiking trails, or you can take a scenic drive through the park.)

If you want dinner at a nice restaurant, I'd suggest a spot like Tito & Pep or The Coronet or Maynards. If Tito & Pep, I’d check out Fred Fox School of Music to see if there was a good concert going on. If Maynards, I’d follow up with jazz at The Century Room. If The Coronet, I’d head to MOCA or the Etherton Gallery first (they close early).

Another option is Tumamoc Hill. It's tough, but the views are worth it. The coffee option there would be Barista del Barrio. Afterwards, I’d hit up St. Mary’s Mexican Food if I was in the mood for something rich and classically Tucson (my go-to is the #6 combo with two cheese enchiladas and a medium horchata) or Seis Kitchen at Mercado San Agustin if I wanted something lighter and a bit more upscale (we ❤️ their horchata too). I’d grab some glazed donuts from La Estrella Bakery before heading home.

If you're more of a downtown, indoors kinda person: I’d walk to HeeMee, Presta Coffee Roasters on Ninth, or Eleven Cafe for my morning coffee. I’d go to the Tucson Museum of Art downtown and follow up with brunch on Cafe a la C’art’s patio or at 5 Points. If you’re in more of a time crunch, picking up a pasta lunch from Ceres works well too. Either way, you should grab some soft-serve gelato from Ceres or their sister restaurant Noodies.

Also right off the downtown area is Historic Fourth Avenue (and a short walk away is the beautiful University of Arizona campus, where you can catch a super cool laser show at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium). Get some drinks, see some murals, shop from quirky local artists in the area (Pop Cycle, Arizona Poppy, Chingona Arizona).

Then there are the very Tucson things to do. One of my favorite Tucson memories was when my mom forced me to try Eegee’s and drove me up Gates Pass to watch the sunset.

But if you ask most Tucsonans for the premier spot to see here, you'll likely hear about the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum a dozen times. It's for obvious reasons — the desert critters you'll see, the native plants you'll learn about, the scenery you'll get to take in. Tohono Chul's a good spot for desert scenery, too, and they serve bottomless prickly pear mimosas in their bistro.

If you’re looking for a foodie deep cut, beyond the places we already mentioned, here are some food experiences unique to Tucson:

Where do you stay? Good question.

If you're into art, Hotel McCoy is a no-brainer. There are murals in the rooms and all over the hotel's exterior. You can even buy art off the walls.

Arizona Inn is packed with history and it's beautiful. It's minutes from the downtown action, but tucked into a quiet neighborhood.

Hotel Congress is a Tucson icon and has been around for more than a century. Music. Food. Drinks. Maybe even a ghost or two?

Mt. Lemmon Hotel. Cabins! Snow! Trees! (And right down the street is a spot where you can get cookies the size of your face.)

A couple boutique downtown options: The Blenman Inn and The Armory Park Inn.