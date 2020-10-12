United Way's Days of Caring this month to include ''virtual' options' due to pandemic

If there is one thing that the world can use right now, it’s a little more caring.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucsonans can find several opportunities to show they care, beginning with the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Workplace Campaign Launch on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and continuing through the annual United Way Days of Caring on Oct. 23 and 24.
The ultimate objective is simple, according to Melissa D’Auria, senior director of marketing and communications for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
“The goal is to encourage the community to give back. That has always been the goal, and it is especially key this year.
“We all know what it feels like to need something, and the best way to feel good is to give back. We encourage people to be creative and find simple ways to help their neighbors and people around them. How great would it be if the majority of Tucsonans used the Days of Caring to find one small act of kindness to give back?” said D’Auria.
The 21st annual Days of Caring is expected to mobilize as many as 3,000 volunteers in 150 work projects throughout the region. Volunteers can choose from projects ranging from a Buffelgrass Pull for the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum and Food Drive Flyer Distribution for Interfaith Community Services to donation drives for Youth On Their Own and distributing boxes of hygiene items for families with children battling cancer through Courtney’s Courage.
A range of virtual opportunities includes collection drives such as diaper challenge for the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and “Recipe for Success,” a project of Old Pueblo Community Services that will gather recipes, poems and motivational quotes into a recipe booklet for people transitioning out of homelessness.
“This year our physical projects are mindful of social distancing and keeping everyone safe. A majority of projects are outdoors, and there are lots of virtual projects and collection drives. We are also offering the opportunity for individuals to create their own projects. People want to get involved and improve the community but want to feel safe, so we invite them to do something for their neighbors, like painting kindness rocks or assisting with yard work,” said D’Auria.
D’Auria encourages individuals and businesses of all sizes to get involved in Days of Caring and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Workplace Campaign, which marked a banner year last year, exceeding fundraising goals by 11% and raised more than $9 million.
The funds were funneled back into the region through the United Way Community Impact Fund, which supports programs and services in education, financial wellness, and healthy communities. Efforts have included a COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has gifted more than $550,000 to almost 30 nonprofits providing front-line services that support basic needs.
AGM Container Controls Inc. are among the local businesses that have been involved in the workplace campaign long-term.
Through 130 employees, the company, which offers a wide range of products and solutions for the aerospace, defense, manufacturing and accessibility markets, contributed $120,000 last year.
“We are the only company that has received the United Way Gold Award for 22 consecutive years. It is something we are very proud of, and we are trying to keep that streak alive,” said Eric Bohorquez, assistant sales manager and co-chair of the AGM workplace campaign.
The prestigious Gold Award, which is open to all participating companies, is an incentive achieved through fulfillment of various criteria, including an average gift of $160 by employees.
To boost giving during the campaign, AGM typically schedules a salsa competition and silent auction, but with pandemic concerns, Bohorquez is considering an alternate plan involving a virtual “Masked Singer” theme.
“We thought we could tie in masks, so we are playing with some different ideas: It is still a work in progress. I think for lots of people the main focus is making a difference through the United Way Campaign, and making it fun and lighthearted gives people something to look forward to throughout the year. Whatever we can do to help lighten the mood right now is helpful for all of us,” he said.
Ultimately, Bohorquez said that AGM encourages a culture of giving back to the community. and employees have felt confident in supporting the United Way.
“We have found through the United Way that we get the most bang for the buck with our donations. There are lots of great nonprofits out there, but we like how the United Way runs their business. Through their community partnerships and grant writing, we are able to get the most value out of our donations and charitable endeavors,” said Bohorquez.
Last year during Days of Caring, those endeavors involved participation by 34 AGM employees in clean-up of the Alamo and Arcadia Washes and other activities. This year, a clean-up along the Rillito River is a likely possibility.
Overall, Bohorquez is optimistic that AGM employees — and all Tucsonans — will continue to step up to give time and treasure as the community faces challenges related to COVID.
“Not everyone is in a position to donate, but we are hoping that people are still willing to give in some way.
“Really, now it is more needed than ever. Our employees have always been very generous, like so many people in Tucson, and I think everyone will rise to the occasion,” Bohorquez said.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net
