To actually turn it off, the entire harness needs to be shut down. “If you think of the rogue agent as a rogue personality, if you strip away the harness, the LLM has no personality, so by definition, it can't be rogue,” the professor continued.

The difficulty here is that a harness is small, around 20 to 30 lines of code, and can exist anywhere on the internet, often across multiple computers. The only way to guarantee a “kill switch” works, Nguyen said, is by shutting down the whole internet.

When would it be necessary?

AI companies frequently say an agent has "gone rogue" when it takes actions that are misaligned to human intent. In hypotheticals, these situations could range from cybersecurity breaches to doomsday scenarios.

"If the AI system accesses a sensitive government server through a cyberattack, then you would want to stop it from taking any action,” Saad said as one example.

The more challenging question, according to Vermeer, is whether a “kill switch” would be used by the company whose agent went rogue. Shutting off one data center puts a company at risk of liability and customer blowback because it doesn’t just shut down the agent, but all actions being taken in that data center.

“If the people who are responsible for using the kill switch are not liable for damages if they don't use it, it's very unlikely, or it wouldn’t necessarily be rational, for them to ever use it,” Vermeer said.

So, who wants a ‘kill switch’?

Some members of Congress have spent the summer advocating for a “kill switch.”