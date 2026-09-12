Maybe last year’s free safety, Genesis Smith, would have made the same mistake. But keep in mind, this was just Olson’s second career start. He’s learning on the job.

Transfer cornerback Dwight Bootle II got caught in traffic on a crossing route to yield a touchdown in the third quarter. Bootle got beat deep by Glasker in the fourth.

It was never realistic to expect Arizona’s defensive backfield to perform at the same level as last year’s unit, which sent five players to the NFL.

Then again, last year’s group wasn’t completely locked in early in the season either. Remember the Iowa State game? That was the fourth game of the season, and the secondary got torched for 288 yards. It didn’t give up as many as 200 the rest of the regular season.

Give Arizona’s secondary coaches, Brett Arce and Chip Viney, a little time. They’ll get their guys right.

5. No panic

Fifita took the loss hard. I’m sure his teammates did, too. The coaching staff won’t sleep easy either.

But as frustrating as it was for all parties involved, the loss doesn’t torpedo Arizona’s season.

Did the Wildcats miss out on an opportunity to jump into the Top 25 and ascend the Big 12’s power rankings? Yes. Can they still accomplish everything they want to accomplish this season? Also yes.