“I think Rod stepped up in a big way,” Fifita said of Gallagher. “He has a lot of game experience. He’s a dude. He’s been a dude for a long time. I don’t think we missed too much of a beat. Gio brings some explosiveness to our offense that we’re going to need when we get him back. Rod and Jet, they’re both really good players, running routes and also with the ball in their hands.

“I gotta take it upon myself to get my guys the ball. Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter didn’t touch the ball enough today and that’s my fault.”

Arizona also committed seven penalties — five of them were from the left side of the line in Tapa’atoutai and Lado. The combined for two holding penalties, two false starts and a personal foul. Lado (42.2) and Tapa’atoutai (44.4) had the lowest Pro Football Focus grades for the Wildcats on Saturday.

“Mental mistakes,” Fifita said. “I gotta be a better communicator. We knew this environment was going to be great. I knew it was going to be loud. I didn’t do a good enough job communicating, which caused some of the pre-snap penalties that we can’t have. That threw us off rhythm. That’s another part we gotta be better at.”

Between lack of receiver production after Richardson’s injury and mistakes by the offensive line, including 10 quarterback pressures, Arizona’s offense took a step back in the second half against BYU.

“I think we showed glimpses that we’re a really good team, but you have to play a complete game and we haven’t done that offensively,” Fifita said. “I take the blame for that. I gotta be more consistent in the second half to give us opportunities to score points.