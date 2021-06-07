Biz tip of the week: Sorting through nonprofit chaos

Not long ago we explored how to change the culture of an organization. Let’s look at a hypothetical case to see how it applies.

A friend called me in a panic. She needed advice fast.

The nonprofit she volunteered with was in trouble. The board of directors was not following internal written guidelines. They made decisions to serve their own bias, at the detriment of the organization. They were violating internal policies, Arizona Revised Statutes and IRS Guidelines.

The organization had a stellar reputation for more than 100 years. The volunteers were proud to be part of that rich history. For the past few years, the board had slowly taken additional liberties and overstepped their bounds. Occasionally, a volunteer would question it, but they were quickly muted. The board’s confidence grew over time, and now they were completely out of control.