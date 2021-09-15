Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

2021 Common Ground Awards Celebration: The Metropolitan Pima Alliance (MPA) held its 16th annual Common Ground Awards Ceremony. The event honored community leaders, projects and programs that have made significant contributions toward bridging divides and finding solutions to complex challenges in creative ways. The winners and finalists are as follows: The 2021 Common Ground Award Of Distinction was presented to The Center of Opportunity. The 2021 Award of Resilience was presented to the Downtown Tucson Partnership for their Rapid Response to the Pandemic program.

The 2021 Common Ground Award Winners are: The Flash, The Forge at Roy Place, Historic Pima County Courthouse, The Houghton Reserve Project, The January 8th Memorial, Pima County Development Services Fee Revisions, Town of Marana Parks & Recreation Masterplan 2020-2030, Tres Rios WRF Biogas Cleaning and Utilization Project, The Tucson Convention Center, Valencia Road Extension, Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail.

Golder Ranch Fire: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Golder Ranch Fire District by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.