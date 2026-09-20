He told the man claiming to own the land that the real owner and law enforcement were onto him.

The fraudulent seller's bank was alerted to suspicious activity, and the account the scammer was using to try to wire money from the lot's sale was labeled as a mule account, said Rowan.

"Other agents had actually listed the land. We need better education on deed and title fraud for the real estate industry,” said Rowan. “The early alert system the real estate department has launched is going to help a lot.”

More help to fight deed fraud

Besides registering for the Department of Real Estate’s new alert system, Arizona property owners can register for a free statewide county recorder title alert system launched in 2025.

An alert for any filing on a property with a county recorder goes to its owner days after it is recorded. Maricopa County homeowners can go to the county recorder's website to sign up for the program.

So far, more than 100,000 Maricopa County property owners have signed up for the recorder’s alert system. There are 1.5 million registered properties in Maricopa County.

Deed fraud has become so prevalent in Arizona that bipartisan legislation was passed at the state Capitol in 2026 to crack down on it. A new Arizona law that took effect Sept. 12 makes deed fraud a felony, requires better verification of the identities of buyers and sellers and establishes a third alert system.

Arizona county assessors must create alert systems this year to notify property owners of changes to ownership and any property tax mailing address changes.