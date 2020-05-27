Business awards in Southern Arizona

Pima Animal Care Center/Friends of PACC: Banfield Foundation and South Fork Foundation have awarded Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC two COVID-19 Response Grants. The grants, worth a combined $15,000, will be used to cover veterinary expenses for pets whose families qualify for PACC’s assistance program. The grants will cover a variety of needs to a pet that lives in a home facing hardship because of COVID-19, whether it’s the result of illness, job loss, financial insecurity or other challenges related to the pandemic. As services are extremely limited, appointments are made on a referral basis from social services agencies and PACC partner groups. PACC hopes to expand the pilot program over the coming months as more funding becomes available.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum: The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ independent accreditation commission. To be accredited, the Desert Museum was evaluated in the areas of animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety.
Other areas of consideration were keeper training, financial stability, risk management, visitor services and more.
Golder Ranch Fire District: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Golder Ranch Fire District by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.