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Famous interior design, architecture and lifestyle magazine Architectural Digest has ranked the prettiest town in every U.S. state, and Arizona made the list.

And I think many won’t be surprised by which Arizona town came out on top.

Rather than trying to name one single prettiest place in the entire country, Architectural Digest chose one standout town in each state, focusing especially on places that are not only beautiful but also rich in culture, character, architecture and natural surroundings.

Architectural Digest highlighted this city’s famous energy vortices, dramatic orange and red boulders, and its Old West–like, walkable Main Street District … hint, hint.

Architectural Digest says choosing one single prettiest place in America is almost impossible because the country has so much variety. Instead, they picked a standout town in every state. Some of their other choices include Fairhope, Alabama, Seward, Alaska, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Cannon Beach, Oregon, Stowe, Vermont, and Jackson, Wyoming.

And no one's surprise, Sedona was picked as Arizona’s prettiest city. Between its red-rock scenery, Cathedral Rock, spiritual energy, historic-feeling downtown and the fact that it sits between the Grand Canyon and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West makes it an especially compelling road-trip destination.