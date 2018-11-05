John F. Possumato is Chairing a Groundbreaking Presentation on the

Most Profitable Opportunities Innovative Dealers are Leveraging Today in

Mobility as a Service, with Industry Leaders from Assurant and the NIADA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing,

announced that John Possumato (DriveItAway/HyreCar Commercial Solutions

President), joined by Kunal Malhotra (Assurant Vice President, Product

Development and Innovation) and Scott Lilja (NIADA Senior Vice

President, Member Services), will conduct a presentation explaining how

innovative dealers today are making more money and selling more vehicles

leveraging new Mobility as a Service offerings.

Possumato, Malhotra and Lilja will be speaking at Used Car Week on

November 13 in Scottsdale, AZ in a panel discussion titled “Make

Money and Sell More Vehicles in New Mobility.” Used Car Week (UCW)

is a five-day event uniting all corners of the used-car and remarketing

industry to discuss current trends, forecasting for the future and how

to prepare for the road ahead. The event this year has an array of

industry leading speakers, including former CEO of Ford Motor Company

Alan Mulally, KAR Auction Services Chairman & CEO Jim Hallet, and Cox

Automotive President Sandy Schwartz.

“Many dealers have been offered various vehicle ‘subscription’ models

that may not pencil out, and mistakenly think that this is the extent of

MaaS business opportunities, but this could not be further from the

truth,” says Possumato. “There are many dealers today leveraging the

tremendous growth of rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber,

substantially increasing revenues and profits and feeding the

traditional sides of the retail business, vehicle sales and fixed

operations. Our goal is to cut through the jargon and show retailers how

to make money today in shared mobility.”

“We are proud to have developed numerous insurance programs that support

shared mobility business,” says Kunal Malhotra, who leads the

Shared/on-demand economy practice at Assurant. “We are pleased to be at

UCW, as information and education on new industry developments and

services is a key to innovation for automotive retailers in leveraging

future transportation models.”

Adds Scott Lilja, who is in charge of member service partner

opportunities at NIADA, “Our dealers are aware that the automotive

retail world is changing, and are constantly on the lookout for new ways

of doing business supported by technology and the sales and service

needs of new transportation providers. We look forward to presenting

actual case studies of successful dealers embracing this change and

profiting from new service providers.”

“Used Car Week has always prided itself in accomplishing its stated

goals: to unite all corners of the used-car industry together to learn,

strategize and discuss the goings-on of the remarketing business,” says

Bill Zadeits, Used Car Week’s Conference Chairman. “Whether you’re a

dealer or an auctioneer, in the C-suite or on the lot, an auto-finance

guru or a skip-tracing whiz, even in publishing, tech, marketing or

advertising — you name it — if you’re into used vehicles, you have a

seat at UCW’s round table to learn and share with us all.”

Used Car Week

Date: Nov. 12-16, 2018

Presentation Time:

Nov. 13, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Location: The Westin Kierland Resort &

Spa, Scottsdale, AZ

Link: https://www.usedcarweek.biz/

For more information or to schedule one-on-one meetings at Used Car

Week, please contact Megan Alba at Hyrecar@TheSilverTelegram.com.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) is the carsharing marketplace for

ridesharing through its proprietary technology platform. The Company is

establishing a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through

vehicle owners and institutions, such as dealers and OEMs, who have been

disrupted by automotive asset sharing. HyreCar currently operates in 34

states and Washington, D.C., providing a unique revenue opportunity for

both owners and drivers. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable

marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry – one driver, one

vehicle, one road at a time. For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the

“Company”) future expectations and plans, including, but not limited to,

HyreCar’s partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and

maintain additional car listings from car dealers and consumer demand

for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward looking

statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal

securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and

assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward looking

statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,”

“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,”

“predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such

terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that

the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are

reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. HyreCar may not

realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual

results may differ materially from those indicated by these

forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,

including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors

described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s

Prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, and HyreCar’s other filings made with

the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak

only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements

should be regarded solely as HyreCar’s current plans, estimates and

beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking

statements. HyreCar cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of

activity, performance or achievements. HyreCar does not undertake and

specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any

forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or

circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events,

except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Relations:

The Silver Telegram

Ronjini Joshua

HyreCar@thesilvertelegram.com

or

Investor

Contact:

MZ Group - MZ North America

Ted Haberfield

President

HYRE@mzgroup.us

Web:

www.mzgroup.us

