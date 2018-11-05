John F. Possumato is Chairing a Groundbreaking Presentation on the
Most Profitable Opportunities Innovative Dealers are Leveraging Today in
Mobility as a Service, with Industry Leaders from Assurant and the NIADA
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing,
announced that John Possumato (DriveItAway/HyreCar Commercial Solutions
President), joined by Kunal Malhotra (Assurant Vice President, Product
Development and Innovation) and Scott Lilja (NIADA Senior Vice
President, Member Services), will conduct a presentation explaining how
innovative dealers today are making more money and selling more vehicles
leveraging new Mobility as a Service offerings.
Possumato, Malhotra and Lilja will be speaking at Used Car Week on
November 13 in Scottsdale, AZ in a panel discussion titled “Make
Money and Sell More Vehicles in New Mobility.” Used Car Week (UCW)
is a five-day event uniting all corners of the used-car and remarketing
industry to discuss current trends, forecasting for the future and how
to prepare for the road ahead. The event this year has an array of
industry leading speakers, including former CEO of Ford Motor Company
Alan Mulally, KAR Auction Services Chairman & CEO Jim Hallet, and Cox
Automotive President Sandy Schwartz.
“Many dealers have been offered various vehicle ‘subscription’ models
that may not pencil out, and mistakenly think that this is the extent of
MaaS business opportunities, but this could not be further from the
truth,” says Possumato. “There are many dealers today leveraging the
tremendous growth of rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber,
substantially increasing revenues and profits and feeding the
traditional sides of the retail business, vehicle sales and fixed
operations. Our goal is to cut through the jargon and show retailers how
to make money today in shared mobility.”
“We are proud to have developed numerous insurance programs that support
shared mobility business,” says Kunal Malhotra, who leads the
Shared/on-demand economy practice at Assurant. “We are pleased to be at
UCW, as information and education on new industry developments and
services is a key to innovation for automotive retailers in leveraging
future transportation models.”
Adds Scott Lilja, who is in charge of member service partner
opportunities at NIADA, “Our dealers are aware that the automotive
retail world is changing, and are constantly on the lookout for new ways
of doing business supported by technology and the sales and service
needs of new transportation providers. We look forward to presenting
actual case studies of successful dealers embracing this change and
profiting from new service providers.”
“Used Car Week has always prided itself in accomplishing its stated
goals: to unite all corners of the used-car industry together to learn,
strategize and discuss the goings-on of the remarketing business,” says
Bill Zadeits, Used Car Week’s Conference Chairman. “Whether you’re a
dealer or an auctioneer, in the C-suite or on the lot, an auto-finance
guru or a skip-tracing whiz, even in publishing, tech, marketing or
advertising — you name it — if you’re into used vehicles, you have a
seat at UCW’s round table to learn and share with us all.”
Used Car Week
Date: Nov. 12-16, 2018
Presentation Time:
Nov. 13, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. ET
Location: The Westin Kierland Resort &
Spa, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information or to schedule one-on-one meetings at Used Car
Week, please contact Megan Alba at Hyrecar@TheSilverTelegram.com.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) is the carsharing marketplace for
ridesharing through its proprietary technology platform. The Company is
establishing a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through
vehicle owners and institutions, such as dealers and OEMs, who have been
disrupted by automotive asset sharing. HyreCar currently operates in 34
states and Washington, D.C., providing a unique revenue opportunity for
both owners and drivers. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable
marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry – one driver, one
vehicle, one road at a time. For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the
“Company”) future expectations and plans, including, but not limited to,
HyreCar’s partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and
maintain additional car listings from car dealers and consumer demand
for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward looking
statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal
securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward looking
statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,”
“predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such
terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that
the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are
reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. HyreCar may not
realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual
results may differ materially from those indicated by these
forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,
including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors
described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s
Prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, and HyreCar’s other filings made with
the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak
only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements
should be regarded solely as HyreCar’s current plans, estimates and
beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. HyreCar cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of
activity, performance or achievements. HyreCar does not undertake and
specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or
circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events,
except as may be required by applicable law.
