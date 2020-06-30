Marana's Growlers TapHouse appeals to Arizona officials to stay open as a restaurant

By co-owner Lee Fabrizio’s estimate, Growlers TapHouse in Marana generates 55% of its revenues from selling inventive burgers, crispy handmade onion rings, wings, tacos and salads, but Arizona liquor authorities don’t see the business as a restaurant.

Growlers is a bar in the eyes of state liquor officials. It operates under a Series 6 bar license, which is making it hard for the business to argue its way out of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order on Monday that all bars close in light of the state’s dramatically increased coronavirus cases.

Restaurants that serve alcohol and have the proper restaurant license can keep their dining rooms open so long as they make at least 40% of their revenues from food sales. Ducey’s order is in effect at least through the month of July.

Fabrizio, who owns the business with his wife, Dawn McMillan, and her son Dustin, said he has reached out to state officials and is appealing for a waiver that will allow them to keep the doors open.

In the meantime, they hope to resume take-out service if for no other reason than to use the $10,000 worth of food they just bought. The food was supposed to take them through the next 10 days to two weeks, given the volume of business they had since reopening in mid-May, Fabrizio said.

“We were going gangbusters and we were following all the rules,” he said. “We got an excellent review from the Health Department on how we were doing business.”

Just how Growlers, which is a popular dining and craft beer destination for residents of Marana’s Continental Ranch community, ended up with a bar license is a long story, Fabrizio said. But it boils down to timing and opportunity. The only license readily available when they were putting the business together in 2017 was a Series 6 bar license. So they bought it, never imagining that it would one day be a liability in a pandemic, Fabrizio said.