Pima County files appeal to reinstate 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew

Pima County is appealing a judge’s order temporarily halting enforcement of the county’s 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew, which a group of bar owners has sought to block as illegal and discriminatory.

In filings in Pima County Superior Court, the county said it would file an appeal of a preliminary injunction issued last week with the Arizona Court of Appeals, and asked the lower court to reinstate the curfew pending a ruling on its appeal.

The owners of Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire Lounge, The Maverick, the Union Public House, Reforma Modern Mexican and Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta filed their state lawsuit challenging the county’s curfew on Jan. 5, saying the curfew was killing their businesses.

They allege that the Pima County Board of Supervisors acted beyond its legal and constitutional authority when it imposed the curfew and there is no evidence the measure will help stem the spread of COVID-19, citing their compliance with strict safety guidelines.

The county argues that it acted within its broad regulatory authority over public health and the curfew was necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19.