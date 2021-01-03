Spectrum Veterinary Is Now Nextmune--the Global Leader in Specialty Healthcare Dedicated to Healthy, Vibrant Pets for Life

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllergyRelief--Nextmune, the leader in allergy, dermatology, otology and specialized nutrition for pets, is pleased to announce that the company’s businesses – Dr. Baddaky (Scandinavia), Vetruus (UK), Artuvet (Germany, Benelux), Alergovet (Iberia) and Spectrum Vet (US) – will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Nextmune starting 1 January, 2021. The operations in Italy will remain ICF and DRN and typically be referred to “ICF, a Nextmune company” and “DRN, a Nextmune company,” respectively. The company’s product brands, such as Artuvetrin, Otodine, Clorexyderm, LinkSkin and SOLO, will remain unchanged. The rebranding comes in response to the significant growth of Nextmune lately and to better represent the company’s capabilities to veterinarians and pet parents. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo will be revealed and a new website is planned to launch no later than 1 March, 2021, which will feature the company’s dedication to science, expertise and convenience. The new website will feature improved e-commerce functionalities.
Magnus Kjellberg, CEO and co-president, and Gennaro Falanga, co-president, stated: “Over the past few years, we have built up a science-driven, global business spanning 70 worldwide countries dedicated to healthy, vibrant pets for life. As part of our continued expansion and business development, we and the leadership team are very excited to renew our corporate branding. Our B2B client base, veterinary clinics, reference laboratories and specialized retail, is consolidating and increasingly multi-country businesses, and the rebranding allows us to better represent our business to them. Also, our clients will benefit from significantly improved convenience in our B2B web shop.” For more information, please visit: www.nextmune.com.
About Nextmune: Nexmune is a science-driven, global specialty healthcare company dedicated to healthy, vibrant pets for life. We have a particular passion for allergy, dermatology and specialized care, and specialized nutrition. Our offering encompasses diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription treatments. We are a trusted partner to veterinarians and pet parents in more than 70 countries worldwide. Our presence covers operations in R&D, supply and sales & marketing in Italy, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Norway and the US. Nextmune is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We have treated over 1 million pets since inception.
