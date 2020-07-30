The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) Announce All-Virtual 2020 Optima Conference on the Future of Fitness

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#afaa--The worldwide leaders in fitness certifications, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), today announced their sixth annual Optima Conference will be a virtual event produced and accessed 100% online. The exclusive insights, content and education that Optima has always offered will now be available to more participants than ever before. The virtual conference will take place online from October 13-16, 2020.
"The future of fitness requires adaptability. Taking Optima to an all-virtual format offers an opportunity to connect our community with the tools and knowledge to succeed in this rapidly changing world," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM and AFAA. "By bringing together the brightest minds in the fitness industry, and using the latest technology, we will connect our trainers and instructors with insights and real-world strategies that will elevate their expertise."
The four-day event includes over 70 educational sessions, guided workouts, and valuable opportunities for the fitness community to network with thought-leaders, sponsors, and exhibitors in a state-of-the-art virtual environment.
Randy Hetrick, the founder of TRX and a former U.S. Navy Seal, will serve as the keynote speaker. As the creator of the versatile and portable TRX suspension training system, Hetrick is a leading pioneer in virtual training.
"Transitioning Optima completely online means this will be our biggest and most accessible fitness conference yet," said McCartney. "More than ever before, trainers and instructors worldwide will unite and share their perspectives on the latest science and trends. It also presents a unique opportunity to spotlight how fitness professionals will thrive in a virtual world."
Optima 2020 will be presented on an online platform that enables attendees to take full advantage of all the latest interactive features and functionality. The conference will include a Virtual Expo Hall, where sponsors and exhibitors can demonstrate their latest products and solutions related to fitness, nutrition, and wellness.
For more information and to register, visit www.nasmoptima.com.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES).
About AFAA: The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group fitness and personal trainers for over 35 years. AFAA pioneered the first nationally standardized guidelines for fitness professionals and has educated over 350,000 instructors and trainers in 73 countries. AFAA's Group Fitness Instructor Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the leading accreditor of certificate courses in the fitness industry.
