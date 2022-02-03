Tucson airport has yet to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels

After years of study and design, the Airport Authority launched construction on the biggest construction project in TIA’s history last year when initial utilities work was completed and work on taxiways began in October, ahead of construction of a new full-length parallel runway.

The End-Around Taxiway project, which includes new taxiways to limit confusion that can cause hazardous runway incursions, is expected to be completed by January 2023.

The shorter, parallel runway to the main runway at TIA will be demolished and replaced with a new, full-length parallel runway to handle commercial airliners.

The new runway is expected to be finished by 2024, or 2025 depending on the pace of funding, said Mike Smejkal, vice president of planning and engineering for the Tucson Airport Authority.

After that, the current main runway will be closed for construction and commercial traffic shifted to the new runway so work can proceed on new taxiways between runways, which will take another year or so, Smejkal said.

Overall, he said, the airfield project has had only minor supply-chain issues because of COVID-19 but has faced some contractor labor shortages and rapidly rising costs.