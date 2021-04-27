Tucson Real Estate: Auto parts shop opens 1st of 4 new stores

Do-it-yourself mechanics have a new friend in town.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. recently leased 8,300 square feet and opened the first of four new shops in the Tucson area at 7227 E. 22nd St., near South Kolb Road.

The aftermarket parts retailer carries everything from oil filters to wash and wax products and batteries.

The shop also offers free curbside services such as battery testing and wiper blade installation.

“We are thrilled to open our first Advance in Tucson,” said Rasheeda Clark, Advance’s vice president of operations. “Whether you’re at home under the hood or a DIY newcomer, Advance has everything you need to maintain your vehicle. Our team of automotive experts at the new Advance are looking forward to serving the Tucson community.”

Three additional locations at 3783 N. Oracle Road, 1300 S. Sixth Ave. and 4275 W. Ina Road are expected to open this year.

The new shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit advanceautoparts.jobs to apply for positions in the upcoming stores.