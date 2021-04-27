Tucson Real Estate: Auto parts shop opens 1st of 4 new stores

Do-it-yourself mechanics have a new friend in town.
Advance Auto Parts Inc. recently leased 8,300 square feet and opened the first of four new shops in the Tucson area at 7227 E. 22nd St., near South Kolb Road.
The aftermarket parts retailer carries everything from oil filters to wash and wax products and batteries.
The shop also offers free curbside services such as battery testing and wiper blade installation.
“We are thrilled to open our first Advance in Tucson,” said Rasheeda Clark, Advance’s vice president of operations. “Whether you’re at home under the hood or a DIY newcomer, Advance has everything you need to maintain your vehicle. Our team of automotive experts at the new Advance are looking forward to serving the Tucson community.”
Three additional locations at 3783 N. Oracle Road, 1300 S. Sixth Ave. and 4275 W. Ina Road are expected to open this year.
The new shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Visit advanceautoparts.jobs to apply for positions in the upcoming stores.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Serenity Holdings III LLC bought 31,471 square feet of office space at 4555 and 4585 E. Speedway from Eugene Pamfiloff and Erena Pamfiloff for $3.6 million. Thomas J. Nieman and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the sale.
Dias Revocable Trust LLC bought an 11,339-square-foot industrial building at 4955 N. Shamrock Place from Kash Property Management Inc. for $1.3 million. Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller and Mark Irvin, with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, represented the buyer.
TAC13 Investments LLC bought a 17,360-square-foot industrial building at 3512 and 3520 S. Dodge Blvd. from Gerald A. and Irma Schuchardt for $1.3 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller and Alan Moore, with Chapman Lindsey Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer.
Shakin Mendelsohn 2004 Trust bought the 14-unit Flowing Wells Apartments at 3521 N. Flowing Wells Road from AZDA LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
Serrato Corp. bought a 4,865-square-foot office building at 3443 E. Fort Lowell Road from 3443 Ft. Lowell LLC for $585,000. Picor’s Richard M. Kleiner represented the seller.
TLC Solar Ventures LLC bought 5,862 square feet of industrial space at 945 W. Silverlake Road from Silverlake Properties LLC for $510,000. Net Zero Solar will occupy the space. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the buyer and Mike Hennessy, with Burris, Hennessy & Co., represented the seller.
Tin Cup Properties LLC bought 6,400 square feet of industrial space at 500 E. 29th St. from Helen L. Cooke for $401,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Timothy Bathen, with Arizona Acquisition Strategies, represented the seller.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com