Tucson Real Estate: Investors buy retail center on south side

A fully leased retail center on the city’s south side has been bought by investors for $2.1 million.

The 4,832-square-foot property, at 1226 W. Irvington Road, includes tenants Spring, Long Realty and Zanes Law.

Located next to junction of Interstate 10 and Interstate 19, there is a daytime population of more than 200,000 residents in the area.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress, with Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

• WE Lofts Investment LLC bought the 14-unit 8th Avenue Lofts at 1350 S. Eighth Ave., from Liberty Federal Fund LC for $2.2 million. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.

Villa Del Rey Apartments, a 24-unit complex at 4302 E. Fairmount St., sold for $1.9 million. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented both the seller, ML Investments LLC, and the buyer, Olson Family Revocable Trust and Holsinger Luis Family Trust.

Pyramid Federal Credit Union bought a 17,901-square-foot building at 4911 E. Broadway from Santo Tomas Partners LLP for $1.8 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the seller and Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the buyer.

• All N Investments LLC and Aspen Grove Apartments LLC bought Aspen Grove Apartments, a 28-unit complex at 1501 S. Woodland St., from Brooklyn Group LLC for $1.3 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

• WCCP SDWM LLC bought an 18,210-square-foot retail building at 3700 E. Fort Lowell Road from Tucson One LLC for $1.3 million. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the seller and Philip Skillings, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.

• The Bagley Properties LLC bought a 3,175-square-foot building at 902-904 S. Park Ave., for $390,000. Christ Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

• Life is Grande leased 2,360 square feet in the Sahara Apartments Retail Business Complex, 919 N. Stone Ave., from Sahara Apartments LLC. Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the tenant and Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.

