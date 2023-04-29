When it comes to where folks in the Southwest want to eat, Tucson’s James Beard-nominated vegan/vegetarian Mexican restaurant Tumerico is the most popular choice.
That according to the just-released Yelp list “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023.”
Tumerico, with 975 diner reviews and an average Yelp rating of five stars, topped the list. No. 2 Garlic Yuzu in Las Vegas got five stars and less than half the reviews (440).
The list covered restaurants of all genres, from Mexican food and burgers to upscale dining and pizza, in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. The list ranked restaurants based on the total number of reviews and Yelp ratings among other factors including that restaurants had a passing health department score as of Jan. 31, according to Yelp’s listing methodology.
This is the second time this year that Tumerico and its chef-owner Wendy Garcia has landed on Yelp’s best of 2023 lists. In January, the restaurant, which Garcia opened in 2014 at 2526 E. Sixth St., finished No. 8 on Yelp’s “Top 100 US Restaurants 2023.”
Tucson’s plant-based Urban Fresh at 73 E. Pennington St. downtown finished No. 18 on the Southwest list while the west-side family-owned Barista Del Barrio at 1002 N. Grande Ave. ranked No. 28.
Benson’s Mi Casa Restaurant came in at 68 on the list.
All told, Arizona had 32 restaurants on the list including four from northern Arizona and 24 from the Phoenix area. Five of the top 10 restaurants were from Arizona including Glendale’s Mediterranean vegan restaurant Casa de Falafel, which came in third; and Sedona’s healthy Korean restaurant Momo’s Kitchen, which came in 10th.
In addition to Tumerico on Sixth, Garcia has the neighborhood café Tumi on Fourth, 402 E. Fourth St., and La Chaiteria at 1002 W. Congress St. in Menlo Park.
