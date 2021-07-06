Comic ventriloquist Dunham bringing 'Seriously?' tour to Tucson Arena

Comic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of wacky characters including Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Peanut and Walter to the Tucson Arena for a show on Oct. 3.
It's part of his "Seriously?" tour that opens July 10 in Washington state and will hit arenas and large theaters nationwide through next year, including several European dates.
His Tucson show is one of two he will do in Arizona; he also is scheduled to play Prescott's Findlay Toyota Center arena Oct. 2. Tickets for Tucson go on sale Monday, July 12, through Ticketmaster.com or the Tucson Arena Box Office; prices have not been released.
"Seriously?" comes after a year in which Dunham and his cohorts were forced to sit out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With all that time on his hands, don't be surprised if Dunham has come up with some new personality quirks for his characters and, we suspect (and hope!), more snarkiness for the curmudgeon Walter.
The show is one of several booked for the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave., as the city's venues spring back to life after the pandemic. The arena''s sister venues Tucson Music Hall and Leo Rich Theatre also have shows on the books, and Tucson's downtown Rialto Theatre and Fox Tucson Theatre are filling their schedules through next spring.
This will be Dunham's first Tucson show in a couple of years, but he has a long history with Tucson stretching back to his early days doing comedy clubs. He was a regular for years at Laffs before hitting it big with the introduction in 2007 of Achmed the Dead Terrorist.
Fun fact: Tucson got to meet Achmed hours before the nation met him on Dunham's "Spark of Insanity" special on Comedy Central. The special aired after Dunham had finished his sold-out Fox Theatre show on Sept. 17, 2017.
