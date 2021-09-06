Moeckel returns for Tucson concert, world premiere

Former Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Steven Moeckel is coming home next weekend to help the St. Andrew’s Bach Society close out its 2021 concert series.

Having Moeckel, concertmaster for the Phoenix Symphony and the Santa Fe Opera orchestra in New Mexico, on a Tucson stage is reason enough to celebrate. But throw in a world-premiere of a work that Moeckel commissioned during the pandemic and the celebration takes on a whole new level of wow.

During next Sunday’s concert with harpist Stephen Hartman, Moeckel will perform the premiere of “The Unreal Dwelling After Basho,” composed by Phoenix Symphony double-bassist Glenn Stallcop.

Moeckel said the piece perfectly summed up the frustration and anxiety he was feeling in the summer of 2020, not long after learning that the Phoenix Symphony had called off its 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A huge part of my personality was taken away from me by this pandemic and by not being able to perform and connect with people,” said Moeckel, who has been performing since he was 4. “This piece reflects those feelings 100 percent.”