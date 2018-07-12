Fans of craft beer have one more day after Thursday to grab a pint at Ten Fifty-Five Brewing’s original taproom, 3810 E. 44th St.
After five years in business, the brewery is permanently shutting down its south-side spot this Friday as it makes the transition to its new location downtown, at 110 E. Congress.
To celebrate how far they've come, Ten Fifty-Five’s owners are holding an informal farewell party from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with Blacktop Grill food truck providing the eats.
Ten Fifty-Five will remain closed until its downtown location’s grand opening in August, according to its Facebook page.
It is one of several breweries moving operations downtown this year, including Iron John’s Brewing Company, which will hold its own grand opening celebration at 222 E. Congress St., this Saturday.
Owner “Iron John” Adkisson told This is Tucson’s Andi Berlin in March that the the new bar will be one of two new taprooms that he plans to open in the coming year.
It will feature 10 taps, as well as wine selections, cold-brew coffee and house kombucha, he told Berlin.
Iron John’s grand opening will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.