Tucson's Tap & Bottle North is adding cocktails to its menu

The owners of Tap & Bottle are hoping to lift people’s spirits with spirits at the fifth anniversary party of their second location, Tap & Bottle North, on Saturday, July 16.

The North Oracle Road bottle shop and tasting room, known for its expansive selection of craft beer and wine, recently received its Series 6 license, which allows them to sell things like whiskey, tequila and mixed drinks.

The plan is to bring over some of the cocktail recipes from their MSA Annex bar, Westbound — their Westbound Margarita, Boulevardier, and others — and sell them on tap like they do at the Annex.

“We have been getting busier up north,” said Rebecca Safford, who opened the original Tap & Bottle on North Sixth Avenue with her husband, Scott Safford, nine years ago. “We saw how successful the cocktails were at Westbound and we have been able to sort of develop our own niche because they are on tap.”

Rebecca Safford said the pandemic helped fuel the idea.

“Something like that gives you time to reevaluate what’s working in your business and what needs to change,” she said. “There is a lot of room at Tap & Bottle North. The bottle shop can grow. We can sell spirits. We have 30 taps of beer now. People aren’t going to miss six taps of beer if we turn them into cocktails.”

In addition to the cocktails, this Saturday’s five-year anniversary party will include live music from Febbo Fuentes and Mariachi Nuevo Azteca, and appearances from Ern Dollaz and D-Wayne Chavez, both with 97.5 The Vibe (97.5-FM).

There will be toasts and cupcakes and Black Market BBQ food truck will be serving up eats in the parking lot.